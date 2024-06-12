Donatos Pizza announced its first traditional locations planned for Maryland. The three initial locations within the strategic growth of the DMV area (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) are expected in Columbia, Laurel, and Glen Burnie, and the first location is expected to open next year.

The premium pizza franchise hopes to grow up to 50 traditional and non-traditional locations within the Maryland and Virginia region. With Donatos Pizza’s strategic partnership with Red Robin, the brand has already introduced its presence to 20 Red Robin locations within the area, affirming Donato Pizza’s commitment to offering its signature flavors to the Maryland communities.

According to Macrotrends, the DMV’s population has increased to 5.45 million people, making this the perfect area for future growth and development. The recent Maryland deal not only showcases the strengths of the Donatos Pizza franchise model but also demonstrates the brand’s dedication to meeting the evolving tastes and demands of pizza lovers in vibrant communities.

“We are thrilled to embark on this incredible new chapter of growth and bring Donatos Pizza to even more communities throughout Maryland,” says president of Donatos Pizza, Kevin King. “Our partnership with Red Robin has proven to be massively successful, allowing us to introduce our unique Edge to Edge® pizzas to more customers who appreciate our commitment to quality and flavor. Having witnessed the enthusiastic reception of Donatos Pizza in local Red Robin locations across Maryland, we’re confident that the state is primed for our brand to become a cherished staple within the community.”

“With the support of our loyal fans and dedicated franchise partners, Donatos Pizza has the potential to expand in Maryland with over 50 locations offering our premium pizza,” says Vice President of Franchise Development at Donatos Pizza, Jeff Baldwin. “We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue our development efforts in Maryland and remain committed to delivering exceptional pizza and service nationwide.”