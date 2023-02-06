Donatos to Bring Back Heart-Shaped Pizzas

Searching for a unique way to show your love this Valentine’s Day? Look no further as Donatos is bringing back its fan-favorite heart shaped pizzas in all of its traditional restaurants for a limited time from February 6-14.

Known for bringing people together for nearly 60 years with pizzas topped Edge to Edge with fresh, premium toppings on its crispy, thin crust, Donatos will be offering the create your own heart shaped pizza option on its famous thin crust at medium pizza price. These heart shaped pizzas will be available to purchase online, by phone or in the local restaurant.

“At Donatos, we are all about bringing people together over great food and leading with love in all we do,” says Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for Donatos. “Bringing back our heart shaped pizzas at Valentine’s Day is a great way for our customers to express their love and appreciation for others, and we are grateful that so many of them look forward to doing this with us each year.”