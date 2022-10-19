Donatos CEO Tom Krouse Named to IFA Board

Donatos CEO Tom Krouse was one of eight distinguished leaders in the franchising industry to be selected to the International Franchise Association (IFA) Board of Directors when the appointments were announced on Monday.

“These new directors will bring a wealth of experience to the IFA Board, at a time critical for franchising,” says Matt Haller, IFA President and CEO. “The IFA Board is integral in guiding the organization in our mission to protect, enhance, and promote franchising – representing some of the best in franchising and working to continually move the organization and the entire franchising sector forward.”

Krouse has been an integral part of the Donatos family since 2000, serving in various leadership roles. In October 2010, he became only the fourth CEO in the family-owned company’s nearly 60-year history. In December 2019, Krouse was named CEO of the Year in the large business category by Columbus CEO Magazine and was also tabbed as one of the Most Influential Restaurant CEOs by Nation’s Restaurant News readers in both 2020 and 2022. Additionally, he was named Executive of the Year by Columbus Business First in October 2014.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to join the IFA Board,” says Krouse. “We have had tremendous success through franchising at Donatos and our future growth will rely on a strong franchise community. I’m looking forward to both contributing to the efforts of the organization, but also learning from the best-in-class leaders in the industry at the same time.”

Prior to joining the Donatos family in June 2000, Krouse was Vice President of Marketing for Wendy’s International, where he spent 12 years in various field and brand marketing positions. Before joining Wendy’s, he spent his early years in the advertising agency business including being a co-founder and partner of Daly, Lewis & Krouse, a marketing communications firm.

As an active member of the community, Krouse is a co-founder, board member, and past chair of the Columbus Music Commission. He currently serves on the board of Columbus Association of Performing Arts (CAPA). He is a past chairman of the board of Junior Achievement of Central Ohio and past board member of Harmony Project and Sprout 5. In addition, Krouse is a founding member and front man for Grassinine, a popular mountain rock band in Central Ohio.

Krouse is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He and his wife, Jane, reside in Bexley, Ohio. Krouse has three sons and his wife has one son, two daughters, and three grandchildren.