Donatos Pizza, the pizza franchise famous for its abundance of toppings, is closing 2024 on a high note, with transformational leadership changes and ambitious plans for the future. With Kevin King stepping into the role of CEO and President, Donatos Pizza is closing out the year with new openings in Dallas-Fort Worth, and several new multi-unit development deals – celebrating a year of growth, innovation, and a bold vision for 2025.

Kevin King Steps into Leadership Role as CEO and President

One of the year’s most significant milestones was the appointment of Kevin King as CEO and President of Donatos Pizza, following the October retirement of longtime leader Tom Krouse. Kevin’s promotion was announced by Jane Grote, Donatos Pizza Chief Purpose Officer and Chairwoman of the Board, and Jim Grote, founder of Donatos Pizza, reflecting their deep trust in his leadership and vision.

“Kevin’s deep understanding of our mission and family values, coupled with his unwavering commitment to supporting our associates and franchise partners, makes him the perfect leader to guide Donatos Pizza into the future. His ability to foster collaboration, inspire growth, and prioritize the well-being of our team reflects the heart of what we stand for,” said Jane Grote.

A lifelong family friend, Kevin has been connected to Donatos Pizza for decades and embodies the values that have driven the brand’s success since its founding. He previously served as VP of Development from 1990 to 2003, playing a key role in the company’s early growth, and rejoined the team as President in 2022.

Jim Grote, Donatos Pizza’s founder, echoed this sentiment: “Kevin has been part of the Donatos family in every sense of the word. His passion for people, our culture, and our commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with the principles we’ve upheld for over 60 years. I trust him completely to carry this brand forward and ensure our values and vision remain strong as we grow.”

As CEO and President, King plans on leveraging Donatos Pizza’s strong foundation of family values, innovation, and franchise partner support to further expand the brand’s reach nationwide.

“I’m honored to lead Donatos at this exciting time in the brand’s journey,” said King. “Our commitment to quality, community, and franchise partner success remains at the heart of everything we do. I am continually inspired by the dedication of our associates, the passion of our franchise partners, and the support of the communities we serve. Together, we will build on the incredible foundation that Jim, Jane, and the team have created, ensuring Donatos continues to grow while staying true to the values that define us.”

Building a Strong Foundation for Franchise Expansion

In 2024, Donatos Pizza signed agreements with eight new muti-unit development groups, further expanding the brand’s national footprint into North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas, alongside growth in South Carolina, Florida, and Maryland. These expansions included new store openings in Naples, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

“We’ve seen steady growth across target markets this year, and Texas has emerged as a key focus for future expansion,” said Jeff Baldwin, VP of Development and Franchising for Donatos Pizza. “We look forward to building on this momentum going into 2025, bringing Donatos Pizza to even more communities nationwide.”

In honor of the brand’s achievements, Donatos Pizza was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 List and by Pizza Marketplace as a Top 100 Mover and Shaker for 2024. Additionally, Travis Hibbert, owner of the Donatos Pizza franchise in Knoxville, was honored as a Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association, recognizing his exceptional leadership and profound impact on the community.

Innovation Drives the Future

Innovation remains at the core of Donatos Pizza’s success. The brand has embraced technological advancements, installing the Sm^rt Saucer in all company locations, rolling out an AI-powered call system across the franchise network, and continuing work on a groundbreaking fully automated pizza kitchen in partnership with Appetronix, set to launch in Q1 2025.

The Menu Innovation team has also been instrumental in driving customer satisfaction, introducing limited time and permanent menu items including Mariachi Cheese Bread, Italian Cheese Bread, Stuffed Crust Pizza, the Calzato, and Bakery Crust Pizza. These offerings have resonated with Gen Zs, Millennials, and families alike, while the December introduction of the Italian Meatball & Sausage Pizza, crafted from original family recipes, emphasizes the brand’s long-standing commitment to quality and tradition.