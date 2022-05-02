Donatos Introduces Chicken Bacon Ranch Menu Items

Donatos introduced its Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza and Chicken Bacon Ranch salad to the menu at all of its traditional locations for a limited time beginning on May 2.

Known for its thin crust pizzas covered abundantly Edge to Edge with fresh, premium toppings, the family-owned company is excited to add this new pizza and salad to complement what has become one of the brand’s most popular sandwiches, the Chicken Bacon Ranch sub.

“We are really excited to introduce the Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza and salad to our customers,” says Carol Pasquariello, senior vice president of Marketing at Donatos. “They’ve already made the Chicken Bacon Ranch sub our second-highest selling sub, and we know they are going to love this new pizza and salad. Both scored very high in sensory panels and this flavor profile is extremely popular with consumers.”

The Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza features chicken breast, hardwood smoked bacon, smoked provolone, Romano, Roma tomatoes, and comes drizzled with ranch dressing. The Chicken Bacon Ranch salad, which is available in the entrée size or party salad size, features Chicken breast, hardwood smoked bacon, Asiago, Roma tomatoes, and is served with ranch dressing.

As an added convenience, all menu items – pizzas, oven-baked subs and wings, salads, appetizers, desserts, and drinks – can be ordered online at donatos.com or via the brand’s app and are available for pick-up and delivery.