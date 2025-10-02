Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundantly topped pizzas spread Edge to Edge, is ready to expand in priority development markets in cities across North Carolina (Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington, High Point, and Greensboro) and South Carolina (Greenville, Spartanburg, and Columbia).

Both North Carolina and South Carolina present tremendous opportunity for Donatos’ continued growth, partnering with new franchise owners to begin adding over 50 additional locations across the region over the next several years. In North Carolina, Donatos already serves guests through 16 Red Robin locations, reflecting strong consumer demand for its premium pizzas and expanded menu offerings. South Carolina has Donatos Edge to Edge pizzas available in four Red Robin locations in addition to four traditional restaurants in Summerville, Boiling Springs, West Ashley, and Fort Mill. Together, the Carolinas showcase clear white space for entrepreneurs eager to introduce Donatos to new communities and meet the rising appetite for high-quality pizza.

This momentum underscores Donatos’ broader growth trajectory, which continues to be fueled by its proven franchise model, strategic partnerships, and strong consumer following. With North Carolina ranking among the fastest-growing states for franchising, according to the International Franchise Association, and South Carolina showing equally promising potential, both markets stand out as prime territories for development. Donatos is actively seeking franchise partners who want to capitalize on these opportunities and be part of the brand’s expanding footprint, bringing its premium pizza to more tables across the Southeast.

“This is an incredible opportunity for franchise owners. Donatos has the proven system, strong support, proven demand in the area, and there are strong development areas available across the Carolinas,” said Jeff Baldwin,Vice President of Development & Franchising for Donatos. “With our backing and the enthusiasm of our fans, we’re confident that local entrepreneurs can build something special while bringing our Edge to Edge pizza to even more communities.”

Donatos Pizza was founded in 1963 when Ohio State sophomore Jim Grote bought a small pizza shop in Columbus, Ohio. Donatos Pizza, known for its award-winning Edge to Edge pizza, also serves oven-baked wings and sub sandwiches, appetizers, and salads. Donatos Pizza’s Edge to Edge® trademark refers to abundant toppings that go right to the edge of every thin-crust pizza. Donatos Pizza offers delivery, pick up, eat in and catering services. Today, Donatos Pizza has expanded to over 459 locations across 28 states.

“We have continued to see growth and are excited to have new franchise partners join us in the Carolinas,” said Kevin King, CEO and President of Donatos Pizza. “People in the area know and love our Edge to Edge pizza due to our partnership with Red Robin and our great franchisees in the community, and now we are excited to bring them even more of our beloved menu items and quality customer service.”