Donatos Names Steven Graves Chief Information Officer

With a focus on continuing its growth in all areas of the business and enhancing its digital presence, Donatos has hired information technology leadership veteran Steven Graves as Chief Information Officer effective May 17.

“I am thrilled to announce that Steven will be joining our family,” says Kevin King, president of Donatos. “He is a proven information technology executive with over 25 years of experience overseeing all IT functions. He is a results-oriented leader, who is passionate about developing high performance cultures to enable strategic business outcomes.”

Graves, who will oversee the IT department and report directly to King, has held numerous senior executive leadership positions including most recently as the Vice President of IT at Walmart/Sam’s Club, Inc. where he created an environment predicated on innovation, reliability, experimentation, and prototyping. Prior to that, Graves was the Vice President of Enterprise Technology & Cloud Services Automation at American Airlines where he led customer facing technologies and designed and built enterprise cloud capabilities.

“I am excited to join the Donatos family,” adds Graves, who resides in Central Ohio with his wife and two children. “Donatos is a well-respected, iconic brand and staple of the Ohio community led by passionate family owners with the highest standards of excellence.”

Graves has a degree in Business Management and is a member of both the National Retail Federation and American Management Association.