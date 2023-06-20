Donatos Opens Stores in South Carolina and Georgia

Donatos announced the opening of not one but two new stores on Tuesday, June 20 – one in the Charleston, South Carolina market and one in the Savannah, Georgia market.

Local franchise partner Hobie Hondros will open Donatos West Ashley at 1119 Wappoo Road in Charleston. This will be the first Donatos store for Hondros, but the second Donatos location in the Charleston market joining the store in Summerville owned and operated by local franchise partner Dane Kopnisky, who has been serving Donatos premium pizza and other menu items in that community since 2016.

“We are so excited to bring Donatos pizza to the West Ashley area and introduce more of the Charleston community to the great food Donatos offers,” says Hondros. “The Summerville community loves Donatos pizza, and we know the residents of West Ashley will, too.”

“I’m excited to see Donatos growing again in Charleston,” says Kevin King, President of Donatos. “Hobie brings great background and experience, and I’m confident he will bring the Donatos mission to life in his store in West Ashley.”

Meanwhile, local franchise partners Adam Kurena, Bob Fischer, and Cassandra Greene will open Donatos Whitemarsh at 111 Jazie Drive in Savannah. This is the second Donatos store for Kurena, Fischer, and Greene joining their first store located at 5405 Waters Avenue in Savannah that has been serving Donatos premium pizza and other delicious menu items since 2019.

“We are so excited to be able to serve more of the Savannah area with the opening of this new store,” says Kurena. “The people have really embraced us and fallen in love with Donatos pizza since we first opened, and this allows us to feed even more people and in turn give back to the community in an even bigger way.”

“Adam, Bob, and Cassandra have already done a great job of introducing Donatos in Savannah,” says King. “It’s always exciting to see growth happen, and we can’t wait for more of Savannah to enjoy Donatos pizza with the opening of this new store.”

Donatos features its Edge to Edge pizza, with toppings loaded from one edge to the other, all atop a layer of aged smoked provolone cheese on its famous thin crust. A large thin crust Donatos pepperoni pizza boasts over 100 pieces of pepperoni, and customers can mix and match from a variety of 25 toppings including fresh vegetables that are hand-cut daily. Donatos also serves fresh salads, oven-baked subs and boneless or traditional baked chicken wings that are available naked, sauced, or dry-rubbed, along with various other appetizers and desserts.

In addition to serving great pizza, one of the hallmarks of Donatos is giving back to the communities they serve. Donatos West Ashley is looking to form local partnerships that will positively impact and benefit the community. Meanwhile, Donatos Whitemarsh will continue the efforts already being done by Kurena, Fischer, and Greene through their first Savannah store that have included partnerships with Habitat for Humanity, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, the Humane Society, local schools, and more.