The International Franchise Association (IFA) has named Dane Kopnisky, owner of Donatos Pizza in Summerville, SC, as a 2024 Franchisee of the Year. Kopnisky was honored at the 65th IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

“Franchisees of the Year represent the very best of franchising,” said Matt Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “They embody the American Dream, create economic opportunity, serve their communities and show what it means to go into business for yourself, but not by yourself. We are proud to recognize Dane Kopnisky with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and we salute his tireless efforts to lift up all those they serve.”

The Franchisee of the Year awards recognize leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

Kopnisky has been awarded this honor for his exceptional contributions to the Donatos Pizza brand. He opened his store in 2015 and has spent several years building his business in the budding area of Summerville, SC as the city grew with it. As a franchise owner, Kopnisky has a hands-on management style and can be seen working alongside his team in the store day-to-day.

Kopnisky’s results speak volumes about his effectiveness as a franchise partner. His Summerville location consistently achieves strong sales growth and outstanding service metrics, reflecting his commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. With a net sales comp of 5.1%, Kopnisky has demonstrated exceptional business acumen in managing his location with an emphasis on profitability and sustainability.

“Beyond the numbers, Dane exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that is at the heart of franchising,” said Kevin King, CEO and President of Donatos Pizza. “He is a leader who not only drives performance but also empowers his team, uplifts his community, and serves as a role model within the Donatos franchise network. His dedication, innovative mindset, and community-first approach set him apart as a standout franchise partner who embodies the very best of franchising.”

Kopnisky and his team’s success can be attributed to their dedication to fostering a team that feels like family, built on respect, teamwork and fun. Actively engaging with his staff and customers, the team has created a collaborative environment and are a testament to how a business can thrive when people are motivated by a shared purpose.

“Being named Franchisee of the Year is an incredible honor and one that speaks to the hard work and dedication of my team,” said Kopnisky. “With a renewed focus on innovation and giving back to the community, I believe this year will be a game changer. As we continue to push forward and set new goals, I am excited to see how we continue to grow and exceed expectations in the months ahead.”

There are approximately 830,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing nearly 9 million direct jobs and generating over $896 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.