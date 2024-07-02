Donatos Pizza announced the launch of its brand-new Calzato. Featuring a crispy outside and a melty inside loaded with toppings, this handheld delivers craveable Donatos flavor on-the-go. To celebrate this exciting new menu item, Donatos Pizza is offering an introductory price on Calzatos of just $7.99 from July 1 through July 28.

Made with Donatos’ signature famous thin dough, Calzatos can be customized with up to three toppings. These handheld wonders are folded over and baked to melty perfection, then sprinkled with a blend of Romano, Asiago, and olive oil. Each Calzato is cut into two easy-to-hold pieces, making it an ideal single-serve option for those who crave convenience and flavor in one neat package.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Calzato to the Donatos menu,” says Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer of Donatos Pizza. “It’s the perfect option for our busy, on-the-go customers. Designed to fit in your hand, the Calzato is a delicious choice for pizza lovers who want to enjoy their meal without slowing down.”