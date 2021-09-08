Donatos Pizza Plans to Expand in Greater Cleveland Area

Donatos Pizza has signed a franchise development deal that will add several more locations in Greater Cleveland. The brand is also looking for franchise partners to expand to new locations in Northeast Ohio as its brand awareness is at an all-time peak throughout its home state of Ohio. Donatos currently has 5 locations in Greater Cleveland and its famous Edge to Edge pizza is sold at 113 locations across the Buckeye State.

Lane Avenue, LLC is moving aggressively to develop 3 new locations in western Cuyahoga County over the next few years. Donatos has enjoyed great success after having relocated their Shaker Heights store incorporating the latest design and décor. The brand is also looking to continue building successful locations across Cleveland, Toledo and Youngstown to bring their beloved pizza within a short drive of all customers in the region.

“Donatos has created a loyal fan base in the Greater Cleveland markets for our premium pizza made with only the freshest ingredients,” says Jeff Baldwin, Vice President of Development & Franchising for Donatos. “We have enjoyed a long history in the area and believe the time is right to continue expansion.

The Cleveland expansion announcement comes at a time when Donatos continues to grow its national footprint. Today, Donatos is offered in over 300 locations in 20 states including in 168 traditional Donatos restaurants, and its products are proudly served in 10 sports and entertainment venues. Additionally, Donatos Pizza and Red Robin partnered two years ago to bring a scaled-down Donatos pizza menu alongside Red Robin’s signature burgers in a handful of Red Robin restaurants. Today, the partnership includes 131 Red Robin locations with immediate plans for Donatos additional growth in other Red Robin markets across the United States.

“We have a strong brand recognition in Northeast Ohio that we have built over many years,’ says Donatos CEO Tom Krouse. “We know Donatos belongs in greater Cleveland and we are thrilled to continue to expand in our home state.”

For those with experience looking to bring a proven concept to their community, consider opening a restaurant offering pizza like no other in the state. Including a franchise fee of $30,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Donatos restaurant ranges from $360,360 to $697,400. The average store is 1,700-2,200 square feet and employs roughly 30 primarily part-time people. The average volume nationwide, per store, exceeds $1.284 million.