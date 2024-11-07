Donatos Pizza is making its Texas debut through the opening of a brand-new location at 8990 Coit Rd. in Frisco. The grand opening, set for November 12, will mark a major milestone for the brand as it expands into Texas for the first time, bringing its famous Edge to Edge® pizza to a new audience.

This highly anticipated opening will introduce Texans to the Donatos difference: pizzas generously covered with fresh, high-quality toppings all the way to the edge, creating a pizza experience that’s second to none.

“Opening a Donatos Pizza location in Texas is a dream come true for us. As lifelong fans of Donatos, we’re thrilled to bring this beloved Ohio-based brand to the Frisco community,” said Casey Dennis, co-owner of Donatos Pizza Frisco. “We can’t wait for everyone to experience great pizza and join us for some fun at the grand opening on November 12th.”

Meet the Co-Owners: The Ohio Natives Bringing Donatos to Frisco

The new Frisco location is proudly owned and operated by Dr. Rico Singleton, Casey Dennis, and Cameron Hopkins—all Ohio natives with a deep connection to Donatos Pizza and a shared passion for entrepreneurship. The trio’s shared roots in Ohio and their long-time love of Donatos inspire them to bring the brand’s signature taste to their new home in Texas.

Each co-owner brings a unique background and expertise to the table, united by their commitment to community and business success. They also share a brotherhood through Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., which emphasizes initiatives like Bigger and Better Business, reflecting their entrepreneurial spirit.

Dr. Rico Singleton: A native of Zanesville, Ohio, Dr. Singleton has a rich background in Information Technology and entrepreneurship. His lifelong love for Donatos inspired his dream of becoming a franchise partner, and he’s excited to bring the brand to North Texas, where he has now lived for 8 years. With ambitions to open more Donatos locations in the coming years, Dr. Singleton sees Frisco as just the beginning.

Casey Dennis: Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Casey holds a degree in pharmacy from The Ohio State University and has called North Dallas home for the past eight years. With over two decades of friendship with Dr. Singleton, Casey is excited to embark on this new business venture, combining his passion for Donatos with his entrepreneurial drive.

Cameron Hopkins: A Columbus, Ohio native and proud alumnus of The Ohio State University, Cameron relocated to North Dallas five years ago. With a background in software engineering and experience as a real estate investor, he has now teamed up with Rico and Casey to bring multiple Donatos locations to the northern Dallas area.