Donatos Ready to Ignite Growth in Atlanta

Donatos Pizza has signed a development deal that will add three restaurants in Atlanta. The brand currently has one very popular location in Savannah, Georgia, and is ready to continue to expand its presence with new Donatos locations across the Atlanta metro area.

All three restaurants will be owned and operated by Oliver Restaurant Group and have set plans to open locations on the east side of Atlanta in areas that could include Decatur, Druid Hills, Morningside, and Old Fourth Ward. Donatos is seeking additional partners for multi-unit development agreements that will add more locations throughout the Atlanta metro area.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion into Atlanta as the demand for our premium pizza continues to rise,” says Jeff Baldwin, Vice President of Development & Franchising for Donatos. “Atlanta is an amazing city and shows huge potential for Donatos to continue expanding across the growing metro area.”

The Atlanta development deal announcement comes at a time when Donatos continues to grow its national footprint. Today, Donatos is offered in 300 locations in 19 states including in 168 traditional Donatos restaurants, and its products are proudly served in more than 14 sports and entertainment venues. Additionally, Donatos Pizza and Red Robin partnered two years ago to bring a scaled-down Donatos pizza menu alongside Red Robin’s signature burgers in a handful of Red Robin restaurants. Today, the partnership includes 117 Red Robin locations with immediate plans for Donatos additional growth in other Red Robin markets across the United States.

“Atlanta is great community with a spectacular restaurant scene that offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience,” says Donatos CEO Tom Krouse. “As we continue to grow in size and widen our popularity, Atlanta is a promising market to continue our growth.’

For those with experience looking to bring a proven concept to their community, consider opening a restaurant offering pizza like no other in the state. Including a franchise fee of $30,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Donatos restaurant ranges from $360,360 to $697,400. The average store is 1,700-2,200 square feet and employs roughly 30 primarily part-time people. The average volume nationwide, per store, exceeds $1.284 million.