As consumers are seeking out more affordable menu options, Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundance of toppings, announces the debut of its brand-new Bakery Crust Pizza. Designed with families in mind, this new pizza features a square cut, thicker bakery-style crust with smoked provolone cheese and Donatos Pizza’s fresh toppings, offering exceptional value for a family-friendly meal.

The new Bakery Crust Pizza is cut into nine square pieces, with a choice of up to three toppings, perfect for sharing with friends and family. With a special introductory offer, customers can enjoy two 1-topping Bakery Crust Pizzas for just $19.99 (or one for $11.99), making it the ideal option for budget-conscious families looking for a quality meal that does not compromise on flavor or value.

“We understand the importance of offering meals that are not only delicious but also affordable, especially during challenging economic times,” said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer at Donatos Pizza. “Our new Bakery Crust Pizza is a perfect option for families who want to enjoy a hearty, quality meal without overspending.”

This new offering will be available at all Donatos Pizza locations starting August 19th. The introduction of the Bakery Crust Pizza reflects the brand’s dedication to providing great value and substantial meals to all customers.