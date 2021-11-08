Donatos Releases Super Stuffing Breadsticks Recipe

Known for its famous thin crust, Edge to Edge topped pizzas, Donatos is looking forward to being part of the traditional Thanksgiving meal in a fun, new way this holiday season with the release of its Super Stuffing recipe featuring its breadsticks.

When Jim Grote founded Donatos 58 years ago on the south side of Columbus, Ohio, his goal was to bring people together over great food and make their day a little better. He did all of this while leading with love and treating everyone the way he wanted to be treated.

That mission, which started with humble beginnings in spare space in the front of a plumbing shop in 1963, continues to this day on a much larger scale as Donatos pizzas are now served in more than 360 locations across 22 states coast to coast.

“We continue bringing people together the way my dad envisioned,” says Jane Grote Abell, Jim’s daughter and the Executive Chairwoman of the Board and Chief Purpose Officer at Donatos. “While we do this with our pizzas most days, we look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with our families and thought what better way to still be part of the gatherings than by giving our customers a great recipe for stuffing made from our breadsticks.”

The Donatos Super Stuffing recipe, along with a quick instructional video featuring Abell and her grandson, can be found at www.donatos.com/stuffing. With most Donatos locations closed on Thanksgiving to allow associates to spend time with their families, breadsticks should be ordered for pick up or delivery no later than November 24.