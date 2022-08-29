Donatos Says Thank You to Guests with Return of Pepp 150 Pizza

Known for serving up Edge to Edge abundantly topped premium pizzas on its famous thin crust for nearly 60 years, Donatos wants to say Thank You to its customers for their loyal support by bringing back a fan favorite pizza, the Pepp 150, for a limited time and celebrating Piece & Love Days from August 29-September 1.

Beginning Monday, the Pepp 150 will be back on the menu at all 170 Donatos traditional restaurants. Never one to skimp on toppings, Donatos has always been known for its classic pepperonipizza with at least 100 heritage pepperonis covering its crispy thin crust Edge to Edge. Now, for a limited time, the Pepp 150 returns with 50 more pieces of pepperoni for just $1 more than the large classic pepperoni.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support of our customers throughout our history and especially during the challenges of the last couple of years,” says Kevin King, president of Donatos. “Our Promise has always been to serve the best pizza and make your day a little better, and we’ve been able to be a part of so many great moments with families and friends over the years. Donatos Piece & Love Days is one small way to express our thanks.”

During Piece & Love Days, all menu priced pizzas (including the Pepp 150) ordered online using code LOVE will have 30 percent taken off at checkout. This deal is available for pick up, delivery, or eat-in as long as the order is placed online with no limit to the number of pizzas that can be purchased.

Donatos will also be surprising fans on its social media platforms as 150 followers of the brand’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok accounts will randomly be selected to receive codes for free Pepp 150 pizzas during Piece & Love Days.