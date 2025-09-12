Donatos Pizza and Revmo AI announced results from their systemwide deployment of Revmo’s voice ordering technology across 174 Donatos restaurants. Following Donatos’ March selection of Revmo and an April 1 project kickoff, the companies executed a planned, seven–wave rollout in June.

Revmo’s AI ordering system is integrated directly into Donatos’ proprietary POS and supported by the brand’s IT and Operations teams. Since the deployment, Donatos has achieved a total of 301,388 calls handled through August, thousands of labor hours reallocated and a measurably better guest experience. Other impressive results realized since the launch of the voice AI agent (through August 31) include:

71% order conversion (vs. a 58% prior benchmark)

(vs. a 58% prior benchmark) 301,388 calls handled (~13,500 hours of conversation time absorbed by AI)

calls handled (~13,500 hours of conversation time absorbed by AI) +4 points in call–handled rate since launch

in call–handled rate since launch 99.9% order accuracy (~1 in 1,000 orders requires correction)

(~1 in 1,000 orders requires correction) 4,840.8 labor hours reallocated to store operations in August alone

“Our focus was simple: deliver a better guest experience on the phone and increase order conversions across the system,” explained Kevin King, President of Donatos Pizza. “Revmo’s voice AI for restaurants is natural to talk to, processes payments securely and flows straight into our POS. The AI ordering system rollout to 174 locations has met our expectations on both customer experience and revenue.”

“The launch went tremendously, and our teams worked great,” added Ben Smith, Director of Operations Development at Donatos. “I’ve done several launches, and this was by far the smoothest and most collaborative one yet. Stores got immediate relief on the phones, and our people could put those minutes back into accuracy checks, speed on the make–line and hospitality.”

What the Numbers Mean

The impressive results realized through the Donatos/Revmo partnership reflect more than operational efficiency. They show how voice AI is reshaping the guest experience, lifting revenue and giving Donatos teams more time to focus on hospitality. Advantages include:

More guests served, less friction: 301,388 calls handled means shorter waits, fewer abandonments and a cleaner handoff into production.

301,388 calls handled means shorter waits, fewer abandonments and a cleaner handoff into production. Conversion moves the top line: 71% vs. 58% equates to ~26,500 additional orders on the period’s 203,516 starts, resulting in a material revenue impact.

71% vs. 58% equates to ~26,500 additional orders on the period’s 203,516 starts, resulting in a material revenue impact. Accuracy builds trust: 99.9% order accuracy reduces remakes, protects food cost and improves satisfaction.

Staffing Impact

The most persistent challenge in restaurants is staffing. By automating high–volume, routine calls, Donatos reclaimed 4,840.8 hours in August — roughly 30 FTE–months — and redeployed that time to:

Right–shore the call center: human agents focus on edge cases and escalations; Revmo AI absorbs routine orders and FAQs

human agents focus on edge cases and escalations; Revmo AI absorbs routine orders and FAQs On–floor hospitality and throughput: more eyes on expo and accuracy checks, faster make–line and better guest recovery

more eyes on expo and accuracy checks, faster make–line and better guest recovery Manager leverage and cost control: fewer overtime spikes, steadier schedules and more time coaching and running the shift

Operations and Analytics

Post–launch analytics give Donatos granular control of the channel, such as hang–up rates on transfers, a 23–second average ring time when store assistance is required (shorter assist times correlate with higher conversion) and a new Conversation Analytics Center that classifies non–order calls by caller intent to tune scripts and staffing.

“Donatos evaluated leading providers and chose Revmo to deliver an exceptional, timely and flexible solution for a multi–location brand,” remarked Ryan Louis, CEO of Revmo AI. “Rolling to 174 stores in weeks speaks to the platform’s strength and our teams’ alignment on quality and scale. We’re thrilled to see restaurant automation translate into real conversion gains, accuracy and staffing relief.”

Looking ahead

With the foundation performing, Donatos is expanding Revmo’s coverage by extending Centralized Answering Center usage and additional call–handling categories. The goal is to capture more demand while keeping human agents focused on high–value interactions.