Donatos Taps Christina Jackson as Chief People Officer

With a focus on the continued growth and development of its associates, Donatos announce that it has selected Christina Jackson to serve as Chief People Officer effective August 29, 2022.

“I am excited for Christina to join our family,” says Kevin King, president of Donatos. “Our people are our most valuable resource, and her vast experience in various strategic leadership roles in the People Services field will guide us in our daily focus of being a preferred workplace where every associate is encouraged to be their authentic self.”

Jackson, who will serve as a key member of the Donatos Leadership Team and oversee the People Services department, will report directly to King. She will be charged with creating innovative strategies, developing a strong, inclusive, diverse people plan, and enhancing the company culture that lives and breathes the Donatos core values.

With over 20 years of diverse professional experience from leading organizations in corporate sales, financial services, higher education, healthcare and retail, Jackson has held several strategic leadership roles. Most recently, she worked at Designer Brands (the parent company of DSW, Vince Camuto, and The Shoe Company) where she served as their first ever Leader of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Those who know Jackson best describe her as an inspirational, servant leader who masterfully builds relationships, leans into her work with curiosity and moves beyond traditional ways of doing things to positively impact people, culture and, ultimately, operational performance.

Jackson, who resides in Central Ohio with her husband and two children, is excited to be joining a company that has played an integral part in her fondest family memories from childhood and beyond. “I feel honored to have the opportunity to leverage my background and experiences to help lead and support Donatos on the road to becoming a billion-dollar company,” said Jackson.

Jackson earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Cincinnati and her Master of Business Administration degree from Capital University, has certifications as a Diversity Professional and Executive Coach, and gives back to the community as part of Girls on the Run Central Ohio’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Accessibility Committee as well as through Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.