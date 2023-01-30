Donatos Teams with Habitat for Humanity International for Second Year

Donatos announced that it is partnering with Habitat for Humanity International for a second year. The partnership falls under the housing pillar of the Donatos Family Foundation’s three-pillar giving back efforts, which also include hunger and health initiatives.

From January 30 through April 30, Donatos will partner with the global housing nonprofit organization. Donatos has pledged to raise at least $100,000 for Habitat, which will be distributed among local Habitat affiliates in communities near Donatos restaurant locations. Customers are encouraged to join in these fundraising efforts by rounding up when they place an order online, and Donatos will also donate $1 for every snickerdoodle cookie that is sold during this timeframe.

“We are excited to be partnering with Habitat again this year to help them in their efforts to build affordable housing in communities across the country,” says Jane Grote Abell, Executive Chairwoman of the Board and Chief Purpose Officer at Donatos. “Giving more than we receive is woven into our culture and continuing the Donatos family legacy of giving back supports our mission to promote goodwill through our product, principles, service, and people.”

Rooted in giving back to the community since the family-owned company started on the south side of Columbus nearly 60 years ago, this national foundation gives the brand the opportunity to impact even more people through their locations across the country. The Donatos Family Foundation stays true to the words the brand lives by, “Every piece is important,” meaning that Donatos values not only great pizza, but the community it takes to make it all happen. Intended to create synergies with franchise partners and form a permanent connection between the Donatos brand and the goodwill that it promotes in local communities, this foundation continues the Donatos legacy of being a good neighbor.

Donatos was founded by Jim Grote on two core principles – leading with love and treating others the way that he wanted to be treated. This belief in doing business with love became known as Agape Capitalism and goes hand-in-hand with the Latin meaning of the name Donatos – to give a good thing.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Donatos Family Foundation for a second year,” says Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. “Putting love into action is deeply woven in our efforts of building homes, communities and hope, and we are grateful to have dedicated partners like Donatos who also share the same vision. We look forward to seeing the impact of this partnership in communities across the U.S.”