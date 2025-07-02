Döner Haus, the fast-growing quick service restaurant specializing in authentic German-style Döner Kebabs, has kickstarted expansion with the opening of its inaugural franchise location in Bayside, Queens NY in June 2025. After launching in New York City’s East Village neighborhood in 2023 to instant success (earning $1.9 million in its first year of operations) Döner Haus quickly opened a second location in Astoria, Queens in 2024 and started its franchising program earlier this year. Immediately drawing interest from prospective franchisees in major markets around the country, Döner Haus already has commitments for over 20 additional locations to come in California and New York State, with more on the way.With a fourth NYC restaurant opening in Manhattan in July and the goal to double footprint every nine months, Döner Haus has laid the groundwork for national growth in just two years of operations.

“We’ve introduced something completely new to the neighborhood. Bayside didn’t have anything like our German-style Döner Kebabs before. On top of that, we’re offering a fast, high-quality Zabiha halal option in a market that really values it,” says Döner Haus Franchise Director Eddie Fahmy. “The store has also created jobs locally and brought energy to the surrounding area. It’s become a destination and that benefits everyone nearby.”

Döner Kebabs were introduced in Berlin in the 1970s by Turkish immigrants and quickly became a popular street food there but when German-born Döner Haus founder and CEO Nikolaus von Solodkoff moved to the US, he couldn’t find an authentic döner. Identifying the opportunity to tap into the underdeveloped US Döner Kebab market (a $8 billion industry in Germany alone), he started Döner Haus with the mission to do one thing and do it right: serve authentic German-style Döner Kebabs made with 100% filler-free organic halal beef or chicken that’s cooked on a vertical rotisserie and served with lettuce, tomato, onions, red cabbage and creamy garlic sauce in crispy toasted pide bread, a wrap or a box with salad and fries for a gluten-free option.

“Authentic German-style Döner Kebabs were almost unheard of in the U.S. before Döner Haus. Many places claimed to serve ‘Berlin Kebabs,’ but none delivered the quality and authenticity we aimed to introduce,” says Fahmy. “We invested in custom-made equipment, high-quality ingredients such as filler-free Halal meat and our signature pide bread, and we held multiple tastings with the German Consulate and German Embassy to guarantee complete authenticity. When we opened, the response was immediate, with overwhelming demand and widespread acclaim.”

With a compact footprint, streamlined operations and focus on takeout and delivery allowing it to thrive in dense, high-traffic areas, Döner Haus is built to scale quickly. To support growth, the company immediately established a supply chain of high-quality US-sourced ingredients — like its spice blends, 100% Choice Top Round Inside Greater Omaha Beef from Nebraska and fresh vegetables — to easily deliver consistent quality across regions. Plus, Döner Haus built technologies in-house, like its proprietary inventory management system and custom workflow integrations, to help it succeed in the competitive fast-casual marketplace.

“I want future franchisees to see that Döner Haus is not just a concept that looks good on paper — it works,” says Döner Haus Founder and CEO Nikolaus von Solodkoff. “The operations are streamlined, the customer response is strong, and the brand is doing something totally different in an untouched category. If you’re looking to build something with real momentum, this is it. This is the right time.”