Döner Haus, the fast-growing quick service restaurant specializing in authentic German-style Döner Kebabs, is on the fast track toward franchise expansion with commitments for over 30 franchise locations secured in New York State, California and Florida, and continuing interest from markets across the country. Less than a year after launching its franchising program in February, Döner Haus is set for nationwide growth, with two leases just signed for the first franchises on Long Island, NY and another signed for the first franchise in Los Angeles.

The first Döner Haus opened in New York City in 2023 to immediate success, generating over $1.9 million in its first year of operation; another location followed in Astoria, Queens in 2024; and this June, the first Döner Haus franchise debuted in Bayside, Queens. Another corporate-owned store is opening in Manhattan in September. Having quadrupled its footprint in only two years while rapidly growing its franchising program in major markets across the country, Döner Haus is leading the way in bringing one of Europe’s most popular street foods stateside.

“Döner Haus is bringing an entirely new quick-service category to the U.S. market,” says Döner Haus Founder and CEO Nikolaus von Solodkoff. “German-style Döner Kebabs are the most popular street food in Europe, yet they have barely scratched the surface here. We’re excited to be introducing our Döner, in an authentic way, that millions of Americans will love at first bite.”

An $8 billion industry in Germany alone, Döner Kebabs were popularized there by Turkish immigrants in the 1970s and have since become a popular street food across Europe — but an under-developed market in the U.S. Identifying an opportunity, German-born von Solodkoff couldn’t find an authentic döner in America so he launched Döner Haus with the mission to do one thing and do it right: serve traditional German-style Döner Kebabs made with 100% filler-free organic halal beef or chicken cooked on a vertical rotisserie and served with lettuce, tomato, onions, red cabbage and creamy garlic sauce in crispy toasted Turkish pide bread, a wrap or a box with salad and fries for a gluten-free option.

The attractive franchising model and competitive fees of only 3% royalty and 2% marketing, compact footprint, and focus on takeout and delivery allow Döner Haus to grow rapidly and expand into valuable high-traffic areas that other concepts may not be able to afford. To further support growth, Döner Haus has established a supply chain of high-quality U.S.-sourced ingredients not subject to tariff increases — like its spice blends, 100% Choice Top Round Inside Greater Omaha Beef from Nebraska and fresh vegetables — to easily deliver consistent quality across regions. Plus, Döner Haus developed technologies in-house like its proprietary inventory management system and custom workflow integrations, to help fuel efficiency and drive growth.

“For franchisees, Döner Haus is compelling because it is a streamlined, highly efficient business model built for scale,” Döner Haus Franchise Director Eddie Fahmy. “With lean operations, minimal overhead, and high-volume demand, it is not just another restaurant, but the next big movement in fast-casual dining.”