Doner Shack, the Berlin-inspired street-food franchise concept, has confirmed they will be exhibiting at the largest franchise expo in the south of the U.S. at the beginning of September. Following the completion of the franchise’s brand repositioning, menu development and new delivery solution, the Scotland-based team have deemed the time is right to move ahead with their American dream.

Sanjeev Sanghera, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Doner Shack says: “Expanding to the U.S. has always been on our wish list. The last year has been about getting our restaurants, brand, franchise model and menu to the point where we could feel completely confident that all bases were covered as we pitched into such an important market.”

Doner Shack spent valuable time on the brand repositioning, determined to avoid early stagnation for their quick-service model. The result? The British restaurants are now welcoming customers back two to three times a week on average with sales up 32 percent on June last year – thanks to a 60 percent increase in delivery sales and 11percent in-restaurant. All signs that an imminent launch in the U.S. should find the key 18-34 demographic just as keen for the mouth-watering menu, the team take their new stand-build to the Franchise Expo South in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on 6th – 7th September.

“Doner Shack’s rebrand and revised menu has created a fun, approachable and refreshing experience for new and existing customers alike. When it came to our new chicken tenders, we knew that an off-the-shelf product just wouldn’t cut it. So we spent countless hours in the kitchen developing a product that’s made from scratch and is one of the best in the market. We have also introduced sliders, loaded fries and nine new tasty sauces – so there are more delicious options to choose from when you visit our restaurants. Our fundamental principle has been, and always will be, to innovate and to serve up incredible tasting food – our customers can satisfy their cravings knowing they’re getting the best quality food for their budget. And soon we hope to replicate that for our American friends,” adds Sanjeev.