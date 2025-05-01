Doner Shack is keeping the momentum going in the U.S.—this time with not one, but two major franchise deals in the works. The brand is officially making moves in Florida and scoring a second deal in Nevada, thanks to two new franchisees who’ve been awarded the rights to bring its bold, Berlin-inspired flavors to their regions.

After a successful trip to Florida last September for Franchise Expo South in Fort Lauderdale, it’s no surprise the state has become a hotspot for aspiring Doner Shack franchisees. After carefully selecting the perfect fit, the brand has awarded a multi-unit deal to Kaushal Patel. As a longtime Tallahassee resident, Kaushal will combine his business acumen and passion for great food as he brings Doner Shack to the state capital.

“I currently own two gas stations, and I love serving my customers and understanding their needs. As a passionate foodie, I wanted to expand into the restaurant industry, and when I discovered Doner Shack, it just clicked! I’m a huge fan of kebabs, and this was the perfect opportunity to own, cook, and serve high-quality food. Doner Shack offers a scalable, profitable business model with advanced robotic kebab machines, making it a great investment,” Kaushal explained.

Out west, the brand is also welcoming a second franchisee to Nevada, where Surinder Preet, a former multi-unit Pizza Hut franchisee, has signed a five-pack franchise deal, bringing another Doner Shack location to Las Vegas and the first for Reno.

“I’ve had the privilege of traveling the world, and nothing has topped my love for doner kebabs,” explained Surinder. “When I discovered Doner Shack, I was blown away by the quality of the food and the streamlined operational model. I feel fortunate to join such a dynamic and forward-thinking brand.”

And with years of experience in the food space, Surinder isn’t stopping at Nevada – he’s already got his eye on California for the next wave of expansion.

For Jason Steele, CEO of Steele Advisory Group, who’s leading the brand’s development across the U.S., Canada and Europe, the growth trajectory across the US is a testament to the power of the brand.

“We’re seeing a wave of interest from experienced operators, and it’s exciting to have leaders like Surinder and Kaushal join the Doner Shack family,” Jason said. “With these new deals, we’ve now got eight locations coming to Nevada, and we’re on track to award 50 new franchise agreements this year alone.”

From crave-worthy doner and shawarma kebabs to crispy chicken tenders, loaded fries and sliders, Doner Shack is giving food lovers across the country something to get excited about.

“We’re thrilled to not only welcome Tallahassee to the Doner Shack family but to continue our ongoing expansion throughout Nevada, and beyond, this year,” added Co-founder Laura Bruce. “Kaushal and Surinder are exactly the kind of franchisees we want to grow with.”