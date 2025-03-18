Doner Shack, the Berlin-inspired kebab franchise, is accelerating its US expansion with a brand-new three-pack franchise deal. The latest franchisee, Mr. Kainth, is gearing up to introduce the brand’s unique quick service dining experience to the lively streets of Las Vegas, a perfect complement to the city renowned for its energy, entertainment, and round-the-clock dining scene.

This exciting move marks another key milestone in Doner Shack’s expansion to US soil, bringing its delicious Doner and shawarma kebabs, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, loaded fries, and sliders to an international audience hungry for something new. With its signature menu and contemporary dining experience, Doner Shack is set to stand out in the Vegas culinary landscape. As the brand continues to make waves across the US, Mr. Kainth promises to deliver a taste of Berlin with the energy and appeal synonymous of Vegas.

“Welcoming a franchisee in Las Vegas is a testament to Doner Shack’s unstoppable momentum, and we couldn’t think of a better city to showcase our unique dining experience. The excitement surrounding our US expansion continues to grow, and we’re thrilled to see Doner Shack take centre stage in one of the most iconic food and entertainment capitals in the world. We’re delighted to welcome Mr. Kainth to the Doner Shack family, said Co-founder Sanj Sanghera.

Originally from London but having relocated to Las Vegas three years ago, Mr. Kainth’s vision aligned perfectly with the brand’s mission to break into the American market. His deep understanding of both regions is set to provide valuable insights for shaping an experience that feels fresh and relevant to American consumers while staying true to the brand’s established values.

“When I first spoke with the Doner Shack team, I was immediately impressed by their scalable business model and vision for growth. I have no doubt this brand will excel in the US market, and I’m honoured to be part of its journey. Bringing their proven concept to Las Vegas is just the beginning – I’m driven to build a hospitality empire that redefines outstanding service and creates unique dining experiences. With the support of a dynamic team and strong network, I look forward to establishing a successful and thriving group of Doner Shack restaurants.

“I’ve been a long-time admirer of Doner, and since moving to the US, I’ve really missed it. What drew me most to Doner Shack was its simplicity – a focused menu of kebabs, loaded fries, and tenders, all done exceptionally well with fresh, bold authentic flavors. I’m incredibly excited to introduce this concept to Vegas and share Doner Shack with locals and tourists alike,” said Mr Kainth.

As Doner Shack continues to expand across the US, its fresh take on quick service dining is proving to be a game-changer – and the demand speaks for itself. “With every new enquiry, it’s clear that Doner Shack is striking a chord with ambitious entrepreneurs who recognise the vast potential of the Mediterranean food sector in the US. As momentum continues to build, we’re excited to see our brand resonate with those who share our passion for innovation and understand our vision for the future,” concluded Co-founder Laura Bruce.

Doner Shack is proud to sponsor the upcoming Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas, running from March 25-28 – the team will be available for meetings with interested parties and look forward to meeting with prospects in person.