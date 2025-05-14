DoorDash, a leading platform for local commerce, and Wing, the global leader in residential drone delivery, are introducing drone delivery to Charlotte, NC for the first time. This marks the latest milestone in their ongoing partnership focused on bringing faster, more efficient, and sustainable food delivery options to customers.

Starting today, eligible DoorDash customers within about four miles of The Arboretum Shopping Center in southern Charlotte can order from a selection of local and national restaurants and choose to have their items delivered by drone. The lineup includes Charlotte favorites like Curry Junction, Matcha Cafe Maiko, Joa Korean food, and Panera Bread* — the city’s first national partner available for drone delivery. To celebrate the launch, customers can enjoy a $1 bowl of Panera Bread’s iconic mac & cheese delivered by drone through the DoorDash app for a limited time.**

“We are committed to continuously redefining convenience and unlocking innovative ways to enhance the Panera experience, and we’re thrilled to partner with DoorDash and Wing on this pilot,” said Meenakshi Nagarajan, Chief Digital Officer, Panera Bread. “This partnership offers a cutting-edge way to deliver the quality and craveability that our guests know and love, right to their doorstep.”

The Charlotte expansion is the next step in a successful partnership between Wing and DoorDash. DoorDash and Wing first launched drone delivery together in Australia in 2022. Since then, the partnership expanded to the U.S., with drone delivery service available to DoorDash customers in parts of Southwest Virginia, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and now Charlotte. DoorDash and Wing plan to expand to additional neighborhoods later this year.

“Autonomous delivery will help shape the future of local logistics, and we’re proud to introduce drone delivery to Charlotte for the first time with Wing,” said Harrison Shih, Head of Product for DoorDash Labs. “What makes this launch special isn’t just the technology, it’s the experience. Whether it’s your favorite Panera sandwich, a savory snack from DashMart, or a local matcha latte on DoorDash, there’s something special about watching your order arrive by air in minutes. DoorDash and Wing aren’t just delivering faster, we’re delivering what’s next.”

This partnership was born out of DoorDash Labs, DoorDash’s robotics and automation arm. DoorDash Labs focuses on identifying and integrating autonomous solutions that can enhance the customer experience, drive increased demand for local merchants, and create more earning opportunities for Dashers. In addition to Wing, DoorDash also partners with Coco Robotics for sidewalk robot delivery, reinforcing its commitment to building a multi-modal delivery platform designed to support the fastest and most efficient deliveries possible.

Making Charlotte history

It’s been over a century since North Carolina earned the “First in Flight” moniker, and it remains on the forefront of aviation technology. Leaders both in the city of Charlotte and at the state level have embraced drone delivery technology, enabling DoorDash and Wing to serve more members of their communities. North Carolina has emerged as a national leader in drone integration thanks to forward-thinking state and local policies, making it an ideal environment for public-private partnerships that advance commercial drone operations.

Wing launched America’s first commercial drone delivery service in rural Virginia in 2019, and three years later brought the service into a major U.S. metro for the first time in Dallas-Fort Worth. Now, in 2025, Wing is expanding access to even more communities, partnering with DoorDash to power drone delivery of local favorites across Charlotte.

In addition to food delivery, Charlotte residents in select locations can now enjoy the convenience of DashMart with the speed of drone delivery thanks to DashMart by Drone – a specialized DashMart offering that includes a selection of drinks, snacks, medicine, and more available for quick and easy drone delivery in minutes. We’re also teaming up with beloved local brands Life Raft Treats, Appalachia Cookie Co, and Cheerwine for a limited-time giveaway featuring a curated bundle of their fan-favorite items, all delivered by drone. Use code DMBYDRONE on DashMart to redeem.***

“Charlotte is a city that embraces technology solutions to big transportation challenges,” Wing CEO Adam Woodworth said. “We’re incredibly excited to launch Wing’s drone delivery service there and we’re grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received from the city and its residents.”

How it works

To get started with drone delivery on DoorDash, eligible residents browsing the DoorDash app will notice the “Drone” icon on the homepage of their app. Tapping that will let them browse restaurants eligible for drone delivery.

If the items they choose meet the size and weight criteria, shoppers will have the option to select drone delivery during checkout. After confirming their delivery location, they’ll receive live tracking updates as the drone approaches.

Charlotte residents can check their address for eligibility at wing.com/charlotte. Anyone who isn’t eligible today can join the waitlist to be notified when drone delivery expands to their neighborhood.

Since launching the initial partnership, Wing and DoorDash have completed tens of thousands of deliveries. With Charlotte as the newest addition, both companies remain focused on meeting high consumer demand while helping local merchants meet customers’ expectations of convenience, selection, and speed.

“We’ve owned and operated The Arboretum Shopping Center, one of Charlotte’s most well-established and well-known retail centers, for over 30 years,” said Paul Herndon, President of American Asset Corporation. “It is incredibly exciting and quite an honor for it to now host the very first Wing and DoorDash drone delivery operation in North Carolina.”

*Drone delivery from Panera Bread is currently available only from the location at 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.

**Offer valid for one (1) mac & cheese cup or bowl (excluding bread bowls) from the 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road Panera Bread location, while supplies last. Offer valid through 5/28/25. Not valid for pickup. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. Offer will auto-apply at checkout. See further terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

***Offer valid for one (1) bundle from our DashMart by Drone location. Offer valid through 5/15/25, or when redemption limit of 250 is reached. Valid only in Charlotte, NC. Not valid for pickup. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. Use promo code