DoorDash announced new products and features for merchants to manage online orders in real-time and connect directly with their customers. These updates support merchants by providing innovative tools that help drive sales, improve operations, and meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers.

The new products and features include:

Live order management for the Business Manager App – Merchants can easily confirm orders, adjust prep times, and mark orders ready for pick up.

Reimagined Tablet experience – Scrollable tickets, enhanced navigation, quick adjustments for prep time, and quick actions directly from the order ticket.

Customer chat – Communication tool that enables merchants to contact customers to resolve order issues directly, instead of going through support.

Scheduling and stock management – Extend kitchen prep times during busy hours, gain better visibility on out-of-stock items, and set special item hours for limited-time offerings.

Same day onboarding – Expanding capabilities to enable eligible new merchants to go from sign-up to accepting orders the same day, allowing them to reap the benefits of DoorDash delivery.

“At DoorDash, we’re committed to empowering merchants with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital world,” said Avani Nanavati, Director of Merchant Experience at DoorDash. “These new features represent another step forward in providing merchants with real-time control, seamless communication, and enhanced efficiency. By simplifying order management, streamlining operations, and fostering direct connections with customers, we’re helping merchants deliver exceptional service and grow their businesses.”

Simplify order management with live updates

Small business owners are constantly multitasking, and managing operations from a phone can sometimes be the most efficient option. With live order management in the Business Manager App, merchants can streamline their DoorDash operations and improve the delivery experience — all on the go. Merchants have the ability to confirm orders, adjust order prep time and mark them as ready for pickup. These new features complement existing tools in the Business Manager App, including the option to mark items as out of stock, call customers and Dashers, and chat with support.

“During peak hours, it’s often faster for me to manage our DoorDash business from my phone, and the new live order features on the Business Manager App have made the process even more efficient,” said Kevin Garry, Owner & Managing Partner at L’Artusi, b’artusi, Via Porta & L’Artusi Supper Club. “Hospitality extends beyond the four walls of our restaurant, and the Business Manager App has made it easier for us to deliver an incredible experience for both new and loyal customers.”

Upgraded Tablet functionality to manage orders with ease

Restaurants are often faced with unexpected situations – a popular dish sells out faster than anticipated, a customer requests a modification, or more prep time is needed for a complex order. The DoorDash Tablet gives merchants the flexibility to handle these adjustments with new features including:

Scrollable, color-coded tickets to easily navigate orders

Enhanced navigation to filter orders by status and access full order details

Needs Action tab to view orders, action those requiring attention, and mark orders ready for pick up

Ability to quickly adjust pickup and prep times and take actions directly from order tickets

“The updated DoorDash Tablet has been a game-changer for us,” said Emily Mabus, owner at Other Coast Cafe. “From the easily understandable color-coded order statuses and the intuitive swipe navigation, to the modern layout, being able to quickly adjust prep times, mark items out of stock, and even chat directly with customers has made managing the rush so much smoother. We’re keeping customers happy and Dashers on time, which is everything in this business.”

Connect with customers instantly to resolve order issues

One of the most requested features from DoorDash merchants is the ability to quickly get in touch with customers to resolve order issues. The customer chat feature, available on the DoorDash Tablet, allows merchants to communicate directly with customers to clarify special requests and resolve out-of-stock issues without ever leaving the tablet. Customer chat is built using SafeChat+, an AI-powered solution, designed to enhance the security and safety of our platform and optimize the user experience.

Enhanced scheduling during peak hours and stock management

To further streamline operations, DoorDash introduced busy status, enhanced the out-of-stock feature and added special item hours. These new features, accessible through the Merchant Portal and Business Manager App, allow merchants to proactively customize prep time for their busiest hours, mark items as unavailable for specific durations, and schedule item availability by time of day for specials or limited-time offerings.

Same day onboarding for new DoorDash merchants

For new merchants eager to tap into the power of third-party delivery, DoorDash is rapidly expanding its same day onboarding capabilities, allowing eligible merchants to move seamlessly from initial sign-up to being fully live and ready to fulfill orders the same day. This underscores our commitment to empowering merchants to unlock the benefits of DoorDash and start reaching customers straight away.

For eligible merchants using a Tablet to get started, DoorDash will automatically build a high quality menu using AI, and merchants will be able to start taking orders on the same day through the Business Manager App. DoorDash is also partnering with top point-of-sale (POS) providers to expand same day integration capabilities for eligible integrated merchants who want to go live right away.