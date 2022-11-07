DoorDash Creates Program to Connect Brands with Discounted Vendor Products

Empowering local economies and their respective communities is core to the ethos of DoorDash. In continuation of this mission, the local fulfillment platform today announced Merchant Benefits, an industry-first program designed to give merchants access to discounted products and services based on evolving needs within the industry, in addition to a new research report about “The Impact of Benefits on Recruitment and Retention in the Restaurant Industry.”

The National Restaurant Association’s “State of the Industry Report” indicates that recruitment and retention is the top challenge for 50 percent of restaurateurs this year, signaling staffing is a primary focus to improve business growth. To support merchants in overcoming attracting, retaining, and developing employees, the first cohort of businesses within Merchant Benefits focuses squarely on these issues.

“The economic fluctuations that come with running a small to medium sized business challenge employers in many ways, including being able to provide affordable benefits to staff,” said Christopher Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer at DoorDash. “Given our vast network of merchant partners, we've negotiated these benefits on their behalf who would otherwise face a steep surcharge, eliminating a barrier to growing teams to their full potential."

In the first iteration of the program, DoorDash partnered with six innovative partners who are working to address key issues within the industry, including access to healthcare, mental health benefits, and continued career development. Emphasizing the importance of these topics, 38 percent of surveyed restaurant employees indicated they would take less pay for better health benefits and 24% would take less pay for better training opportunities (Impact of Benefits).

Here’s more on what DoorDash partners can take advantage of, starting today:

Healthcare Benefits

Plans beginning at $5 per month with Sesame, one of the largest cash-pay health care marketplaces in the United States, which connects employees directly to high quality physicians at affordable prices without the headache of dealing with insurance. Offerings include in-person and virtual primary care, mental health services, and speciality care. Available in the US.

Personal and Mental Health Benefits

Discounted subscriptions to Breathwrk, a personal health app, which provides breathing exercises designed to reduce stress and improve focus for employees inside and out of the workplace. Available globally in English.

Educational Benefits

40 percent or more off EdApp by SafetyCulture , an all-in-one mobile-first training platform that assists businesses to deliver every step of their training program. Bespoke courses created specifically for the hospitality and retail industry, business owners can upskill their staff in a matter of days not weeks. Available in the US, Canada, and Australia.

, an all-in-one mobile-first training platform that assists businesses to deliver every step of their training program. Bespoke courses created specifically for the hospitality and retail industry, business owners can upskill their staff in a matter of days not weeks. Available in the US, Canada, and Australia. 15 percent off StateFoodSafety, an online food safety education company, which offers the most expansive assortment of ANSI-approved, state-mandated hospitality training certifications including Food Handler, Food Manager, Allergen Awareness, and Alcohol Server. Available in the US.

Hiring and Staff Management

One month free of Landed , the first end-to-end recruiting platform helping employers hire hourly candidates quickly, saving time and money by automating candidate engagement, screening, and interview scheduling. Available in the US.

, the first end-to-end recruiting platform helping employers hire hourly candidates quickly, saving time and money by automating candidate engagement, screening, and interview scheduling. Available in the US. Four months free of 7shifts, the complete team management platform for restaurants. 7shifts provides tools that help restaurateurs make more profitable decisions, improve team retention, and get operations in order. Available in the US and Canada.

DoorDash will not administer the benefits, rather working with reputable partners who will administer the benefits directly to interested merchant partners. As the needs of businesses evolve, DoorDash will continue to partner with additional companies as part of Merchant Benefits.

“Staffing shortages hinder a restaurant’s ability to run efficiently, which has direct effects on overall customer experience and staff morale. Many dining rooms across the nation are struggling to fully reopen due to them being unable to staff appropriately," says Jordan Boesch, Founder and CEO of 7shifts. “We’re proud to partner with DoorDash to help operators improve efficiency and expand access to our team management platform, including enabling restaurants to hire, train, schedule, pay, and retain their employees long-term.”

“While the restaurant industry and individual dining preferences have shifted, the importance of food safety has remained paramount to the success of a business,” says Nick DeAngelo, Director of Sales at StateFoodSafety. “Expanding access to a variety of food safety courses through DoorDash’s Merchant Benefits program benefits all involved – customers, operators, and employees.”

Through providing discounted access to these products and services, DoorDash is enabling restaurants to more effectively attract, retain, and develop staff—especially as 86 percent of surveyed restaurant employees who are not satisfied with their job benefits indicate they are more likely to stay at their current job if benefits were improved (Impact of Benefits). As a result, restaurant partners may be able to increase their sales by operating their business at full capacity – driving both on-premises and off-premises growth.

"Our restaurant is committed to fostering a productive workplace environment, accomplished by hiring happy people, providing great pay and benefits, plus simply being a company that cares," says Elizabeth Nicholson, Chief Operating Officer at Chook. "As the restaurant industry continues to struggle with staffing shortages, it's inspiring to see DoorDash taking direct action to support owners and operators in overcoming barriers to growth – all while looking out for their respective staff."