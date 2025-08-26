Today, DoorDash announced a new suite of products and features for its DoorDash for Business platform, helping companies manage employee meal programs more efficiently and gain greater visibility into corporate spending.

As more companies accelerate their return to office plans, the need for flexible, scalable meal solutions that work across locations has never been more critical. These new offerings help reduce administrative burden for finance, HR and operations leaders, and deliver a better experience for employees. The updates include:

What’s New

Real-Time Insights

The Insights Dashboard is a new centralized platform that gives administrators real-time data on spending, program usage, and employee engagement across teams and locations. This eliminates the need for manual tracking, and provides actionable insights to help companies monitor budgets, maintain compliance, and make faster, data-driven decisions.

“We understand the evolving needs of today’s workplaces and the complexities enterprises face in managing employee food programs,” said Katie Egan, General Manager at DoorDash for Business. “Our new offerings are a direct response to businesses seeking efficient, flexible, and employee-centric meal solutions. We’re giving businesses the tools, like our Insights Dashboard and on-site support, to save valuable time and empower them to invest in their teams, boosting engagement and productivity.”

“The Insights Dashboard has completely transformed how we manage our meal program,” said Lauren Nelson, Staff Program Manager, Employee Experience at Reddit. “Instead of juggling spreadsheets and chasing down data from different offices, we now have one centralized platform to monitor budgets, ensure compliance, and understand how employees are engaging. It’s made program management faster, smarter, and more scalable across our teams.”

Dedicated Business Support and On-Site Coordination

DoorDash for Business now offers dedicated business support for corporate customers, including white-glove onboarding, proactive order monitoring, and dedicated account management. Additionally, enterprises can take advantage of a new optional on-site support service to further streamline office meal coordination by consolidating deliveries and ensuring a smooth experience during peak times.

Streamlined Expense Management with Built-in Controls

With Business Profiles, employees can now easily separate business and personal orders within the DoorDash app. This simplifies expense tracking and integrates seamlessly with platforms like Emburse, Expensify, Ramp, and others, ensuring accurate reporting and faster reimbursement.

“We’re always looking for ways to automate otherwise manual processes. Partnering with DoorDash for Business, one of our top business expense merchants, provides a ton of value to our shared customers and is win-win for employees and admins,” said Nick Tooker, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Expensify.

Additional Platform Enhancements

Flexible expense codes allow admins to automate syncing their list of expense codes, ensuring accurate tagging for billing. Employees select codes from a searchable dropdown at checkout, saving time and preventing errors.

Integrated single sign-on (SSO) and system for cross-domain identity management (SCIM) enhance authentication security, streamline user management, and reduce administrative overhead.

The new product suite builds on DoorDash for Business’s existing enterprise offerings – including meal credits, group orders, and DashPass* membership for administrators and employees – reinforcing its commitment to supporting workplace flexibility, team engagement, and operational efficiency.

DoorDash for Business helps companies fuel their teams with one of the industry’s best restaurant selections, cost-effective meal programs, and proven reliability. To learn more, visit the DoorDash for Business website.

*DashPass membership includes $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, as well as 5% credit on eligible pickup orders. DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders from DashPass merchants that meet the minimum subtotal requirement, excluding fees and taxes. Subtotal minimums will be identified on DoorDash for each DashPass eligible merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply.