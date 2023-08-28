DoorDash Introduces White-Label AI Phone Answering System

DoorDash announced its development of voice ordering capabilities incorporating AI, building on its existing model leveraging best-in-class agents, to further support restaurant operations. The cost-efficient innovation will enable select operators the potential to increase their sales by answering all calls and pursuing incremental revenue opportunities, while providing an excellent end-to-end customer experience.

“Customers expect more from restaurateurs, and in return, restaurateurs expect even more technology-forward solutions from us – including support for phone channels to meet customers where they're ordering,” says Rajat Shroff, Head of Product and Design at DoorDash. “Supporting operators by capturing customer demand through investments in our voice product is one way we’re delivering more and enabling our partners to grow their business.”

According to the company's newly-released 2023 Restaurant Online Ordering Trends Report, one in five customers prefer to order takeout via phone – and according to qualitative DoorDash research, this preference stems from wanting convenience, customization, and familiarity. Despite the preference, with continued staffing issues, fluctuations in customer demand, and an emphasis on in-store hospitality, operators may be leaving revenue on the line.

DoorDash listened to feedback from restaurant partners and customer preferences to incorporate AI into its voice ordering product that could further increase the variable profits of operator’s businesses without sacrificing quality.

Relieving Burdensome In-Store Labor: During peak times at restaurants, AI will answer calls allowing employees to focus on providing warm hospitality to in-store customers as opposed to worrying about answering phone lines.

Providing Excellent Customer Experiences: Customers will have a personalized voice ordering experience in multiple languages with no missed calls or long wait times. Returning customers will be able to quickly reorder their favorite meal. Live agents will be available to jump in to support customers at any time.

Simple Merchant Onboarding: As a restaurant technology company, DoorDash maintains a vast network of middleware and point of sale integrations which allows a seamless and easy onboarding experience.

Restaurants looking to facilitate delivery of phone orders are also able to tap into DoorDash Drive, a white-label solution that powers direct delivery from any business. This provides an intuitive, end-to-end experience for customers who wish to track their order’s progress.