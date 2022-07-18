    DoorDash Kicks Off Annual Summer of DashPass Savings Event

    Industry News | July 18, 2022
    Summer of DashPass from DoorDash.
    DoorDash
    During last year's event, DashPass members placed more than 27 million orders.

    DoorDash is kicking off its third annual Summer of DashPass savings event on Thursday, July 21, offering members five weeks of can’t-miss deals from some of America’s favorite national and local businesses. New and existing DashPass members can access over 25,000 incredible offers – worth over $40M in savings – 90 percent of which are from local merchants. 

    Last year, DashPass members placed more than 27 million orders during Summer of DashPass, to the tune of more than $4.5M in collective savings through exclusive Summer of DashPass deals. DoorDash users can start saving now by signing up for a DashPass subscription and checking the DoorDash app each week to discover participating businesses, deals, exclusive offerings, and limited-edition experiences.   

    2022 “Summer of DashPass” Savings

    Daytime Fun - Seize the Summer | July 21 - 27

    • Get a free Baconator from Wendy’s with a minimum purchase of $20
    • Buy one get one free Chipotle Burrito or Burrito Bowls with a minimum purchase of $20
    • $5 off with the purchase of one Coke Zero with a minimum purchase of $20

     

    Block Party - Your Pass to Neighborhood Savings | July 28 - August 3

    • $10 off 1 order from DashMart with a minimum purchase of $20
    • $5 off from Arby’s with a minimum purchase of $20 
    • 30% off alcohol orders with a minimum purchase of $12 (max $15 off)

     

    Beach Week - Sand, Sun, Savings | August 4 - 10

    • Get a free quesadilla from Taco Bell, with a minimum purchase of $20
    • Get a free pizza from Little Caesars with a minimum purchase of $20
    • 40% off from Albertsons with a minimum purchase of $40 (max $25 off)

     

    Road Trip - Save More and Explore | August 11 - 17

    • 20% off unlimited fresh grocery orders and convenience items from DashMart (max $10 off)
    • Get a free milkshake from Baskin Robbins with a minimum purchase of $20 
    • 25% off orders $30+ from CVS (max $10 off)

     

    Back to School - New Routines, New Deals  |  August 18 - 24

    • 50% off from Office Depot/OfficeMax (max $20 off)
    • 30% off from Grocery Outlet with a minimum purchase of $40 (max $20 off)
    • $20 off all other grocery orders of $40+

     

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

