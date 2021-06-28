DoorDash Partners with Beyond Meat to Offer Limited Edition Grilling Kits

DoorDash, the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, announced today a partnership with Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based meat, to offer limited-edition, July 4th grilling kits to help customers host the ultimate BBQ featuring this summer’s hottest grilling essential: the sizzling new Beyond Burger. The kits are available exclusively on DoorDash for on-demand delivery from DashMart, a new type of convenience store owned, operated, and curated by DoorDash.

As many people prepare for a summer of grilling and gathering, the kit also provides a seamless way for consumers to get their grilling essentials without taking a last-minute trip to the grocery store. According to a national consumer survey that polled 1,000 U.S. adults:

Nearly three quarters (73%) of Americans agree that grilling is a must-do activity this summer -- more than visiting family (69.4%), traveling long distances (42.7%) and going on dates (36.1%). Plant-based meat -- good for you and for BBQ : Consumers are increasingly reaching for plant-based options. Over three quarters (78%) of Americans want plant-based meat at cookouts and BBQs, and more than half (65%) are choosing plant-based options to eat healthier -- particularly millennials.

: Consumers are increasingly reaching for plant-based options. Over three quarters (78%) of Americans plant-based meat at cookouts and BBQs, and more than half (65%) are choosing plant-based options to eat healthier -- particularly millennials. Delivery to the cookout rescue: Nearly everyone (91%) can relate to needing supplies in a pinch. More than half (60%) of Americans admit to shopping for their BBQ supplies last-minute, with nearly three-quarters (72%) forgetting an item when they do so.

In addition to the Beyond Burger, the grilling kits offer a custom grilling mit, apron, grilling tools, a bottle opener and a recipe card with custom dishes. The new burger is crafted to look, cook and taste like beef while offering strong nutritional benefits—such as: 35% less fat, 35% less saturated fat, fewer calories and no cholesterol compared to an 80/20 ground beef burger patty—to bring the thrill of grilling plant-based meat to a backyard near you. Additional items—from snacks, beverages, ice cream and more—can be purchased on-demand from DashMart to complete the gathering.

“This 4th of July weekend, we’re excited to partner with DoorDash to further our mission to make plant-based options more accessible to all,” says Rebecca Infusino, VP of Retail Sales, Beyond Meat. “There’s nothing more classic and delicious than a perfectly grilled, juicy burger on a hot summer day. We’ve made this classic pastime even better this summer with the great taste and nutritional benefits of our newest Beyond Burger, and the unbeatable convenience of having it delivered to your BBQ in under an hour.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Beyond Meat to offer customers their favorite grilling essentials conveniently from DashMart,” says Andrew Ladd, Director of New Verticals at DoorDash. “At DoorDash we’re committed to bringing customers all the best of their neighborhoods for every occasion, and as summer gets under way we’re excited to unveil this exclusive kit perfect for any BBQ while giving people access to the essentials they need on-demand.”

The limited-edition kits will be available exclusively on DashMart starting July 1 for $14.99, while supplies last, in 14 cities across the United States, including: