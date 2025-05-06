DoorDash announced it has reached an agreement to acquire SevenRooms, a New York City-based software company and a global leader in hospitality technology. The move marks a significant expansion of DoorDash’s Commerce Platform capabilities, equipping merchants globally with new tools to grow in-store and delivery sales, build stronger customer relationships, and increase profitability. The acquisition is expected to close during the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

“We’re enhancing the DoorDash Commerce Platform to help merchants serve their customers across all channels,” said Parisa Sadrzadeh, Vice President, Strategy and Operations at DoorDash. “With SevenRooms, we’re excited to give local businesses around the globe new ways to bring more guests in the door, build and grow direct relationships with their customers, access best-in-class CRM, and drive profitability through smarter marketing.”

Founded in 2011 by Joel Montaniel, Allison Page and Kinesh Patel, SevenRooms delivers best-in-class tools for marketing, operations, and guest experience – all deeply integrated with its industry-leading CRM – to help restaurants, hotels, and hospitality businesses deepen guest relationships, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth. The combination of DoorDash’s scale, reach, and proven track record of digital innovation with SevenRooms’s in-store capabilities will enhance merchants’ ability to drive growth across both first-party and third-party channels.

“We founded SevenRooms with a mission to help hospitality operators understand their guests and grow their business, enabling a more sustainable future,” said Joel Montaniel, Co-Founder and CEO of SevenRooms. “We believe restaurants are the fabric of local communities, and through every table touch, welcome back and raised glass, our focus has always been on helping them grow while making their guests feel at home. With an operator-first mentality at our core, we’re excited to embark on this next chapter with DoorDash – delivering greater innovation, a direct channel to a network of millions of DoorDash consumers, more personalized guest relationships and elevated experiences that transform first-time diners into loyal regulars. Together, we’re equipping restaurants with the tools to own the guest experience, grow their customer base, and thrive in an omnichannel world – inside and outside of the merchant’s four walls.”

As part of DoorDash, SevenRooms will have access to expanded resources and global reach, accelerating its innovation roadmap and unlocking more value for more merchants. Together, DoorDash and SevenRooms will continue to support an open, partner-friendly ecosystem.

The deal reflects DoorDash’s broader mission to empower local businesses and foster stronger connections between consumers and the places they love—whether they’re going out, ordering in, or engaging through a merchant’s own digital presence.

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor, and Goodwin Procter LLP as legal advisor to SevenRooms on this transaction. A&O Shearman served as legal advisor to DoorDash.