DoorDash Unveils Reimagined Merchant Suite

DoorDash is unveiling a reimagined merchant suite that highlights a variety of customized ways that small and medium sized restaurants can use the platform, delivering more than just delivery to grow their business.

As a direct result of DoorDash partner feedback, the company announces their revamped DoorDash Merchant Suite, alongside the unveiling of its new Learning Center, access to increased Customer Insights and launch of Regional Conferences for its small and medium sized restaurant partners. These were designed with the core mission to put restaurants’ needs first and highlight opportunities to develop, be more profitable and operate more efficiently, no matter the business goal by showcasing the variety of ways DoorDash can support its restaurant partners outside of delivery

Merchant Suite: Whether a restaurant wants to Grow Online, Attract New Customers, Increase Order Volume, or Optimize Current Business – restaurant partners can use the new Merchant Suite to easily identify and access the unique set of DoorDash tools like DoorDash Capital, Storefront, Ads & Promotions, and Storefront that can help achieve their unique goals and succeed off-premise.

Customer Insights: Partners will have access to insights that offer better understanding of their DoorDash customers by breaking down orders by customer type, access to a heatmap of locations and zipcodes showcasing where customers are ordering from and opportunity to get custom marketing recommendations.

Learning Center: After hearing that 50 percent of merchants are looking for supplemental education resources to grow their business online, DoorDash created the Learning Center, a comprehensive and convenient suite with how-to instructions and video tutorials that merchants can leverage to grow their businesses on DoorDash.

Coming this fall and kicking off in Los Angeles, DoorDash is launching in-person Restaurant Conferences featuring real-time support, one-on-one networking, and executive speakers and industry leaders all designed to optimize and accelerate business owners’ future growth.

These different products and solutions allow restaurant partner’s to find a tailored approach to help grow their business using DoorDash’s various offerings outside of delivery, while also developing as a business through online resources and in-person opportunities.