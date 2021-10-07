Dos Toros Launches First Curated Menu Item and LTO

Dos Toros is launching their first-ever curated menu item and first-ever limited time offering: Shrimp (available in either a Baja Shrimp Taco or Baja Shrimp Taco Salad). While one will be served in a tortilla, and one served over greens, both items will include spice rubbed shrimp, sautéed corn, tomato salsa, pickled red onions, and guacamole with a drizzle of Baja Sauce.

Dos Toros also recently announced their Dos Towards Rewards program, which offers deals and exclusive offerings for mobile-app users. To earn rewards, customers must download and scan their mobile app in-store or sign into their account when placing an order online.

Rewards include:

● Earn $9 for every $99 spent

● Enjoy $6 off your first order

● Refer friends and get free chips & guac

● Celebrate special occasions with surprise gifts