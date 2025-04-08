Dos Toros Taqueria, the beloved mission-style eatery, will open its relocated Grand Central location on Tuesday, April 8, at 10:30 am. This reopening marks a new chapter for the brand in Midtown Manhattan, just steps from Grand Central Terminal.

While breakfast will not be served on opening day, the morning menu featuring the classic breakfast burritos, stuffed with bacon, chorizo, steak, or beans and cheese, will officially launch the following day, Wednesday, April 9, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The new space continues Dos Toros’ commitment to signature flavors and fast-casual convenience, perfect for commuters and locals alike.