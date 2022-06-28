Dos Toros Rolls Out Shredded Verde Chicken

Dos Toros recently launched their newest limited time offering, the Shredded Verde Chicken.

Available now through mid-August, customers can come in to try the delicious new offerings featuring the Shredded Verde Chicken in a bowl, tacos, salad or a build-your-own entree.

Verde Chicken Bowl

Mexican rice or Mexican cauliflower rice with shredded verde chicken, black beans, crumbled queso fresco, corn salsa, guacamole and tomatillo ranch

Verde Chicken Tacos

soft corn tortillas with shredded verde chicken, crumbled queso fresco, corn salsa, guacamole, and tomatillo ranch