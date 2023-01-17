Dos Toros Taqueria Opening New Hyde Park Location

Dos Toros Taqueria, the fast-casual Mission-style taqueria, will introduce Long Island to its San Francisco Bay Area-inspired fare with the grand opening of its New Hyde Park restaurant on January 19.

Originally from California's Mission District, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros 13 years ago in New York City to bring the best Mission-style taqueria experience to the East Coast. Now, with 18 restaurants across New York and New Jersey, New Hyde Park is the brand's 19th New York-area location and the first on Long Island. This new opening also marks the first opening for the burrito-loving brand in the past two years and the team is excited to grow by bringing its Mission-style flavors to more areas.

With a standard of uncompromising quality and execution, Dos Toros focuses on classic Mission-style recipes, cooking everything from scratch. Alongside its famous Mission-style burritos, distinguished by the steamed tortilla with melted cheese, large size and super power to hold fluffy rice and fresh ingredients, the brand highlights spicy hot sauces made daily, signature tacos, cheesy filled and tri-fold quesadillas, and customizable options, all made with antibiotic-free meats and served with speed and care.

As a testament to Dos Toros’ dedication to creating a menu that satisfies any craving, the New Hyde Park restaurant offers a limited-edition Mole menu, refreshing salads, Happy Hour (Every Hour) drink offerings featuring Mexican import beers and Ahora Spiked Seltzers. The New Hyde Park taqueria is also the first Dos Toros to serve up a new “Share It” nacho options, with house-fried chips, queso and customizable toppings to bring friends together through shareable foods.

"To us, food equals community. We wanted to create a space with a vibey, welcoming setting where our guests can enjoy the food we grew up on," says Leo Kremer. "We hope that through the care we put into our menu and our commitment to our New Hyde Park family and friends, we can spread the love beyond our doors and into the new neighborhood we serve.”

Dos Toros’ devotion to the community extends beyond serving up warm and accessible meals. To celebrate the opening, on January 19, the new restaurant will host a “Spread the Love Day,” where 100% of sales from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. go to the local nonprofit, Northwell Health Foundation, to support the Cohen's Children's Medical Center, the largest provider of pediatric health services in New York state, serving 1.8 million children in Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Guests are invited to dine in, and order online or through the Dos Toros app to support Spread the Love Day. As an extension of its gratitude, during and after opening week, Northwell hospital staff and local high schoolers who show appropriate ID will receive 10% off meals. In honor of the opening, there will also be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony through the New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m..

“Cohen Children’s is pleased to welcome a new neighbor, Dos Toros Taqueria, to New Hyde Park,” says Carolyn K. Quinn, Senior Vice President of Pediatrics and Executive Director at Cohen Children's Medical Center. “Proper nutrition is fundamental for the health of every child, and we are excited to partner with this community-oriented company whose Spread the Love Day will support our children’s hospital in our mission to deliver world-class pediatric care to patients.”

New Hyde Park Dos Toros is now open for regular hours Sunday - Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.. The new taqueria is located at 1624 Marcus Ave and offers 66 seats for burrito, taco and quesadilla fans. Guests can have a true Mission-style taqueria experience by ordering in-store, online or through the Dos Toros app for contactless pickup or delivery, and new guests can expect to get $6 off their first order when they download the free Dos Toros app.