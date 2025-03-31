National Burrito Day is right around the corner, and on Thursday, April 3rd, Dos Toros Taqueria, the iconic Bay Area-born eatery, is celebrating with an exclusive deal for rewards members: $5 off any burrito or burrito bowl. From classic pollo asado to braised pork carnitas, customers can load up their favorite protein, and the discount applies automatically. 

