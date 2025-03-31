National Burrito Day is right around the corner, and on Thursday, April 3rd, Dos Toros Taqueria, the iconic Bay Area-born eatery, is celebrating with an exclusive deal for rewards members: $5 off any burrito or burrito bowl. From classic pollo asado to braised pork carnitas, customers can load up their favorite protein, and the discount applies automatically.
Dos Toros
Dos Toros to Offer $5 off Burritos and Bowls for National Burrito Day
News
Dos Toros
