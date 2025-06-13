The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism has announced the launch of a new $100,000 initiative—The Flourish Fund, created in partnership with Jersey Mike’s Subs to further expand resources for people and families with autism. The Flourish Fund provides financial support to families caring for a loved one with autism to cover essential autism-related items and services such as communication tools, therapies, recreational programs, and more.

The Flourish Fund was unveiled on June 10 at Jersey Mike’s Subs in Point Pleasant Beach, marking a milestone in the Foundation’s long-running collaboration with the popular sub chain. The event celebrated the Foundation earning 100,000 Jersey Mike’s Shore Points® through its “Meals for Autism” initiative—now evolving into a broader impact effort through this new fund.

“The Flutie Foundation is deeply honored to kickstart the Flourish Fund presented by Jersey Mike’s,” said Doug Flutie. “Our partnership means so much to the autism community, and this fund will help even more families with autism live to the fullest.”

Local leaders and community members came together to mark the occasion, including Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Doug Vitale, Point Pleasant Borough Mayor Robert A. Sabosik, and Brick Township Mayor Lisa Crate. Autism-supportive groups such as the Point Pleasant Challenger Flag Football and Basketball teams, Brick Challenger Hockey, and the Blue Dot Community were also on hand to celebrate.

The event also featured inspiring performances from STARS of the Spectrum, including rapper C-Quig and singer-songwriter Cierra June—both individuals on the autism spectrum using their voices to empower others.

The Flourish Fund builds upon the success of the Foundation’s “Meals for Autism” program, a nationwide effort that provides Jersey Mike’s subs to individuals with autism and the organizations that support them. In 2025, the Foundation pledged to purchase at least one meal per day, every day of the year, for families in need—creating daily moments of comfort, connection, and care. With the creation of the Flourish Fund, the Flutie Foundation and Jersey Mike’s are ushering in a new chapter of impact—focused on fostering independence, inclusion, and quality of lifefor people with autism across the U.S.

The partnership between Jersey Mike’s and the Flutie Foundation has grown significantly in recent years. During Jersey Mike’s Month of Givingthis past March, over $1 million was raised for the Foundation. Over the past five years, the partnership has generated more than $2.1 million in support of autism initiatives nationwide.