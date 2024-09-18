Dough Boy Pizza, an innovative fast-casual pizza restaurant, is excited to announce a partnership with Harlem Hops to open their second Atlanta location at Lee + White Food Hall on September 22. This franchise location will be owned and operated by Kim Harris, Danielle Scarborough, Stacey Lee Spratt & Dalen Spratt —proud HBCU graduates of Clark Atlanta University, who call themselves: The CAU Collective.

This new location will uniquely serve as the Atlanta home of Harlem Hops, the first African American owned craft beer bar in Manhattan. The James-Beard Award Nominated Semifinalist Craft Beer Bar, which currently operates locations in Harlem and Chelsea (at the James Beard Foundation-curated Market 57), is thrilled to bring its fresh brews to Atlanta’s Lee + White Food Hall.

“Not only will customers enjoy freshly-made, authentic, Neapolitan-style pizza, but they’ll also have the opportunity to pair it with some of our in-house signature brews,” says The CAU Collective. “Many of the beers at Dough Boy Pizza x Harlem Hops will be made by local, small-batch, family-owned businesses, and, in some cases, by people of color.”

Dough Boy Pizza specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza with a thin crust, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce, offering both traditional toppings (such as pepperoni and sausage) and unique options (like short rib with caramelized onions and crawfish). A standout feature of Dough Boy Pizza is that customers order directly from electronic kiosks, with no cashiers, and everything is managed through digital screens.

“With Dough Boy Pizza’s concept, we’re helping franchisees control labor and food costs through our technology-focused approach,” says Erica Barrett, the Creator of Dough Boy Pizza, who initially gained national attention from appearances on Shark Tank, Food Network, and CNBC’s The Profit. “This concept is perfect for millennials who want to grab their pizza and go—we wanted to build a restaurant of the future.”

Famed radio host Ryan Cameron, of Radio One’s Ryan Cameron Uncensored, opened Dough Boy Pizza’s first franchise last year at The Gallery at South DeKalb.

With community service being a priority for Harlem Hops, the foursome is looking to launch the Atlanta branch of Harlem Hopes, a scholarship program for students looking to attend HBCUs. The Harlem Hops co-owners are hoping to continue inspiring not only future HBCU grads but also those in Atlanta neighborhoods and the Black craft beer industry.