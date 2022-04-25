Drew Van Leuvan Joins Farm Burger as Culinary Director

Grassfed burger joint Farm Burger announced their new culinary director, Drew Van Leuvan. A long-time veteran of the Atlanta restaurant scene, Van Leuvan joins Farm Burger with over 27 years of experience in fine-dining and a passion for local farming and sourcing.

Van Leuvan is a graduate of the culinary institute of America and has perfected his skills studying under world-renowned chefs such as Jean-Louis Palladin, Guenter Seeger, Wylie Dufresne, Joel Antunes, Sam Mason and Chef Mark Dommen. In the past decade, Van Leuvan has led Buckhead’s Seven Lamps kitchen as executive chef and operating partner where he spent eight years creating handmade pastas, wood-fired meats and seasonal and locally farmed vegetables. Most recently, he was executive chef at Atlanta favorite Ecco Buckhead where he implemented his unique cooking style to introduce dishes highlighting locally sourced ingredients.

“I have been a fan of Drew’s cooking for a number of years, and I couldn’t pick a better person to join our team,” sats George Frangos, co-owner and founder of Farm Burger. “At Farm Burger, the quality of our offerings, from locally-sourced pasture raised meats to final product are paramount, and Drew is completely aligned with our vision. He’s already bringing a new and exciting energy to our culture and to our menus.”

Van Leuvan has been recognized for his outstanding culinary skills in respected industry and local publications throughout his career. In 2004, Food & Wine magazine recognized him as a “Chef on the Rise” during his tenure at Toast. In 2006, he was appointed executive chef of Saga restaurant where he received the “Rising Star Award” from StarChefs.com and “Most Memorable Plate of 2007” from Creative Loafing. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has also previously awarded him three stars for his creations. Van Leuvan is best known for developing and launching his own hand-made pasta, Pan De Mie Pasta Company.

“I’m looking forward to implementing my creations on a macro-level,” adds Van Leuvan. “That, as well as being a part of a company with outstanding ethical practices and a loyal customer base. The relationships we build working with multiple stores and farmers across states is something I haven’t had before and is a new and exciting opportunity.”

Patrons can already get a taste of Chef Van Leuvan’s new creations in the limited time Earth Day Burger, topped with local slow roasted mushrooms, green garlic salsa verde and Tillamook cheddar or Ashe County Mountain Marble, available in Georgia and Asheville. He will also be representing Farm Burger in Cochon555 Heritage Fire serving Joyce Farms smoked chicken carnitas with mole verde, pickled ramp Mexican crema and cilantro on corn laffa.