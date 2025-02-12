Lola Beans, a drive-thru coffee and beverage brand, is launching its franchise program, bringing a first-of-its-kind concept to market. While dirty soda brands like Swig have seen rapid growth and coffee chains continue to expand, no brand has combined coffee, espresso, Lola Cola, and energy drinks into one franchise model—until now. With two corporate locations open and a third on the way, Lola Beans is now offering franchise opportunities to meet rising demand.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Donny and Missy Bradley, Lola Beans has built a devoted customer base by offering more than just great drinks—it’s a culture. Inspired by the drive-thru coffee scene in Soldotna, Alaska, the couple set out to create a brand that delivers fast, high-quality beverages while fostering a strong sense of community.

“GOOD ENERGY is at the heart of everything we do,” said Donny Bradley. “We’ve created a brand that brings people together while keeping operations simple and efficient. Now, with franchising, we’re excited to give others the opportunity to bring that same energy to their own communities.”

The menu features:

· Premium coffee and espresso made with high-quality beans

· Lola Colas – Sodas insfused with a combination of your favorite flavors

· GOOD ENERGY drinks powered by LOTUS® Plant Energy, offering a natural, plant-based boost

The franchise model is built for efficiency, operating with a small footprint (as little as 510 square feet) and a streamlined menu, helping franchisees manage labor costs and serve high volumes with a dual drive-thru and tech-enabled ordering. No hoods or grease traps are required, keeping operations straightforward.

“We wanted to build a brand in a category we are calling fun beverage” said Missy Bradley. “Lola Beans is simple to operate with an amazing team; there’s nothing else like us right now. We bring the most popular drinks to one place with a culture that sets us apart.”

With the specialty coffee market projected to reach $50.8 billion (Yahoo Finance, Feb. 2025) and demand for fast, high-quality beverages continuing to rise, Lola Beans is positioned for significant expansion, committed to growing at the rate that they can find excellent franchises and prime real estate.”