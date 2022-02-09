Drive-Thru Solutions, Inc. Aims to Elevate Customer Convenience

Drive-Thru Solutions, Inc., home of the FlyThruDriveThru, with offices in the Annapolis, MD, and Atlanta, GA metro areas, announce their formation. Drive-Thru Solutions, Inc. (D-TSI) mission is to elevate Drive-Thru customer convenience while increasing D-T sales within the restaurant's existing Point-of-Sale (POS) and Loyalty applications.

Steven McLendon, CEO, states "FlyThruDriveThru utilizes advanced RFID technology, detecting the Drive Thru customers' arrival, automating order entry." The outcome provides contactless ordering and rewards/loyalty payment recognition while integrating with leading POS, Merchant Services & Loyalty platforms. Steven reiterated, "FlyThruDriveThru's™ purpose is to elevate both the customer and restaurant employee experience."

To that point, Robert Bona, COO remarks, "with the support of Zebra Technologies, we have taken RFID to unmatched levels including customer recognition and order presentation to the POS system." We are automating D-T order entry with 100% accuracy providing the ultimate in customer convenience coupled with Drive-Thru productivity." Further, FlyThruDriveThru requires absolutely "no action on the customer's part" to announce their arrival, place their order and payment preference.

FlyThruDriveThru increases Drive-Thru productivity, enabling employees to perform different tasks while ensuring the order was processed correctly. Considering current levels of restaurant employee turnover and hiring and training costs, FlyThruDriveThru pays for its-self by reducing turnover and training costs over and above a 10-20% increase in D-T productivity.

Installation is quick and easy as FlyThruDriveThru employs standard API integration with leading POS, Loyalty, and Payment processing systems. Installation occurs in hours, so it does not interrupt Drive-Thru operation.