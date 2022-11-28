DSA Signage Names Brian Kim Chief Commercial Officer

On the 14th of November 2022, Carson-based DSA Signage, a LED visual display manufacturing firm, excelling in the production of drive-thru and retail signage solutions, appointed Brian Kim as their new Chief Commercial Officer. Brian will work directly with Shokouh Shafiei, the Chief Executive Officer, to execute DSA’s rapid growth as a trusted brand partner across diverse industries.

Shafiei has been quoted as saying, “Brian’s extensive experience in strategy and investment is what we have been looking for to take DSA to the next level.” This comes after Shafiei made many significant internal investments to enhance the overall foundation of the company when she joined the company in 2019.

Brian comes to DSA with vast experience in Fast Casual Dining and Private Equity. During his tenure at Chipotle as the Senior Manager of Strategy, he led strategic planning, corporate development, M&A and international expansion initiatives. He strategically implemented cross-functional stage gate processes to support the launch of new digital transformation initiatives across Chipotle’s restaurants nationally.

Prior to his time at Chipotle, Brian spent the first decade of his career as Vice President of Private Equity across two middle-market private equity funds based in Southern California. He sourced and executed investments across various industries. Throughout his 10 years in private equity, Brian led numerous investments to exit via IPO or strategic sale.

Most recently, Brian was Vice President of Finance & Strategy at InterDent, a Dental Service Organization (DSO) with 175+ dental practices under management across the West Coast. At InterDent, Brian led the organization’s financial transformation and supported expansion through M&A and organic growth initiatives.

Moving forward, Brian plans to strategically enhance Business Development, Sales and Marketing efforts to build scale and position DSA for rapid, sustainable growth going forward.