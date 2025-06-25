DSA Signage, a leading manufacturer of high-quality displays, and Neon, the customer engagement platform behind modern digital signage, overhead music, and guest Wi-Fi, has announced a new strategic partnership. As part of this collaboration, DSA Signage digital screens will now be powered by Neon’s cloud-based platform, merging premium hardware with intelligent content and device management capabilities.

“DSA Signage strives to be a true partner for our customers, and we’re glad to bring even more value by pairing our high-quality signage with Neon’s seamless content control and smart engagement tools,” says Shokouh Shafiei, CEO of DSA Signage. “Brands can rely on our durable, vibrant screens while using Neon software to easily update menus, pricing, and promos.”

This partnership brings a comprehensive, turnkey solution to businesses across industries – from hospitality and retail to healthcare and transportation – making it easier than ever to deploy dynamic, visually engaging, and centrally managed digital signage.

“We’re honored to be the platform behind DSA Signage’s digital display network,” adds Eli Chmouni, CEO of Neon. “Together, we’re helping brands transform how they connect with customers, one screen at a time, and creating amazing experiences along the way.”

With DSA Signage custom-engineered enclosures, drive thru signage, and high-bright displays integrated with Neon’s powerful software, clients will gain:

Real-time content updates across locations

POS-integrated dynamic pricing and promotions

Cloud-based screen management and monitoring

Flexible multimedia scheduling

Simplified nationwide rollouts

The integrated DSA Signage-Neon solution is available now and supported by both teams, from hardware delivery and installation to software setup and content onboarding. To learn more, visit DSAsignage.com and NeonScreens.com.