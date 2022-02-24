DSA Signage Unveils New Website

DSA Signage, a fast-growing Southern California manufacturer of display solutions, just revealed a striking new website.

The website features a streamlined, modern design and easy access to all their new drive-thru and interior menu board solutions. It’s a great place for restaurant owners looking for new signage to browse different options and request a personalized quote, based on their needs.

Designer & fabricator of indoor and outdoor menu board solutions, DSA has over 45 years of experience supporting national, franchise brands with their menu boards and drive-thru, such as Starbucks, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Slim Chickens to name a few.

“We don’t believe one-size fits-all as each of our clients comes with a unique brand. Our role as experts in this market is to understand their project first and then identify the solutions that best fits their needs and addresses their objectives”, says Shokouh Shafiei, CEO of DSA.

“Our new website aims at making it easy for restaurant and franchise owners to understand the different types of signage and to search for inspiration. We know how challenging it is to open a restaurant; we are here to take on some of that burden and make the signage selection as easy as possible, so you can focus on the other factors and meet your opening goals.”

With this new website, DSA is confirming their solid presence in the menu boards and drive-thru solutions field, as well as their willingness to guide and support the industry with actionable, useful expert insights.