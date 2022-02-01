Duck Donut Unveils Box of Chocolates Assortment for Valentine's Day

Duck Donuts is introducing its brand-new, Cupid-approved, Box of Chocolates Assortment. This limited-time assortment is full of alluring flavors your special someone is sure to adore (even if that special someone is you). Guests can enjoy donuts topped with fan favorites like savory bacon and tart raspberry drizzle, but also the limited-time love sprinkles and beautiful candied roses.

Available through February 14, the Box of Chocolates Assortment features delicious love-inspired combinations such as:

Chocolate Covered Bacon: Chocolate icing with chopped bacon

Raspberry Truffle: Chocolate icing with raspberry drizzle

Vanilla Crème: Vanilla icing with limited-time love sprinkles and a candied rose

Strawberry Fudge: Strawberry icing with love sprinkles and chocolate drizzle

What else says blissful romance than sharing a milkshake with your person? Guests can try the succulent strawberry Love Shake with chocolate drizzle, love sprinkles, and whipped cream. Love birds can also fall head over heels for the sweetheart sundae - a warm, vanilla cake donut with strawberry icing topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, and love sprinkles.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.