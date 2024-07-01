Duck Donuts is giving guests its’ most crave-worthy topping yet, cookie dough. Warm donuts topped with soft cookie dough, it is a batch made in sweets heaven. Available through July 28, the Cookie Dough Dozen and Half Dozen feature delightfully doughlicious combinations. With suggested combinations like Glazed Cookie Dough, Chocolate Cookie Dough, Vanilla Cookie Caramel Swirl, or by customizing a whole new creation, this limited-time cookie dough topping is just the treat to satisfy the sweetest of cravings.

Cool down and beat the summer heat with a sweet, frozen treat. Shops that offer milkshakes are highlighting the new Cookie Dough Milkshake too, a vanilla milkshake with blended cookie dough crumbles inside and topped with whipped cream, more cookie dough crumbles and a chocolate drizzle.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.