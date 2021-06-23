Duck Donuts and Sanderling Resort Launch Sweepstakes

Duck Donuts and the AAA Four Diamond rated Sanderling Resort is wrapping up its donut-themed Sweet Escape program with a social media sweepstakes, giving one lucky guest the chance to win a four-night stay at the beachfront resort in Duck, North Carolina.

Now through June 30, 2021, Duck Donuts and Sanderling Resort invite guests to enter the “Getaway to Sanderling Resort” sweepstakes by following @duckdonuts and @sanderlingresort accounts on Instagram, and liking and tagging a friend on the designated social media posts associated with the giveaway. The winner will be announced via Instagram story on July 3.

“Our Sweet Escape partnership with Sanderling was a huge success, but now that the pop-up hotel room is coming to a close, we wanted to sprinkle happiness one last time by giving a lucky fan the chance to enjoy a stay at the beautiful Sanderling Resort,” says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO.

The winner will have one year to redeem their stay in the Soundview King Room, which will be transformed into an experience for any donut lover, as a trip to the Outer Banks would not be complete without a taste of Duck Donuts. Upon arrival, the guest will be greeted with a welcome tote bag featuring Duck Donuts perks, including coupons for free donuts, plus cups, koozies, donut pool floats and Duck Donuts & Sanderling Resort-branded beach towels. In addition, the spacious bedroom area will be decked out in donut bedding and Duck Donuts-branded pillowcases.