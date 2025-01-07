Duck Donuts announced Tuesday a stupenduck deal, $12 Party Dozens, to celebrate National Rubber Ducky Day on Monday, Jan. 13. The classic Party Dozen features 12 celebration-inspired combinations including Strawberry Confetti, Vanilla Confetti and Chocolate Confetti. This one-day offer can be redeemed in-store or online, no code or additional purchase necessary. Online pre-orders begin Friday, Jan. 10.

To take the celebration to new heights, National Rubber Ducky Day will kick off Duck Donuts’ new, exclusive rubber duck collection program. The first 50 guests who purchase a $12 Party Dozen in-shop will receive a limited-edition branded rubber duck. More collectible rubber ducks will be available with select dozens throughout the year, making each visit to Duck Donuts a new adventure.

The origins of National Rubber Ducky Day stem from Sesame Street. Ernie, the show’s lovable orange puppet, declared Jan. 13 as his beloved rubber ducky bath toy’s birthday and is recognized on this day each year. But what do ducks have to do with donuts? For the rapidly growing Duck Donuts franchise, it’s where it all began, on the sandy beaches of Duck, North Carolina. What started on a whim for the made-to-order donut concept, quickly grew into an international sensation with more than 160 locations worldwide.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and more in shop or online.